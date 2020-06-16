MG Motor India increases ventilator production in view of rising COVID-19 cases

MG Motors and Max Ventilators reached its 100th ventilator milestone being supplied to frontline workers who fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

At the very outset of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the country, MG Motor India stepped in to address the issue of shortage of ventilators. The company also provided a total of 100 MG Hector SUVs for frontline workers to help them in this fight against the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic count grows with each passing day. Figures currently stand at 3,33,257 confirmed cases with 1,53,876 active cases as on date. Though the curve appears to be on a plateau, there is a surge expected in the months ahead and for this, timely supplies of all medical equipment could mean a matter of life or death. Ventilators are a vital medical equipment to treat COVID-19 patients, some of whom face respiratory issues.

MG Motor along with Max Ventilators of Vadodara had entered into a contract in April 2020 to supply ventilators for treatment of patients suffering from this deadly pandemic and the company has now completed delivery of its 100th ventilator.

As the pandemic rages on, the company has announced plans to speed up production of this highly vital equipment which is in short supply at all government hospitals. Plans are afoot to increase production of ventilators to 300 units a month and then on to 1,000 units a month depending on the situation.

The automaker has also announced Rs.10 lakh support through grant to young engineers who can help design a low cost ventilator. MG Motor India had also donated an amount of Rs. 2 crores to Government hospitals and health institutions in Gurugram and Halol, the two locations where its plants are located.

To help in increasing production of Max ventilators, MG Motor offers support in terms of supply chain, manufacturing and IR systems. Along with MG Motors, other automakers have also offered support in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In related news, MG Motor India has entered into an alliance with Tata Power for setting up of EV charging stations at select dealerships in the country. The two companies will explore opportunities to collaborate in the management of lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles. The MG ZS EV is the first electric vehicle from the automaker to launch in India.

As a part of this association, Tata Power will deploy 50 kW DC fast chargers at select MG Motor outlets even as the automaker announced that it already has 10 superfast 50 kW charging stations at its dealerships in New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. These 50 KW DC chargers are for use both by MG ZS EV customers and other electric vehicle owners provided that the vehicles are compatible with the CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards.