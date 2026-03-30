MG Motor India Price Hike Announced; From April 1st – Details

JSW MG Motor India has been one of the most notable electric car manufacturers in the country. The company is often credited with introducing BaaS pricing model for the first time in India. With Windsor EV being the country’s best-selling electric car, MG Motor will soon take larger strides in India’s vehicular electrification journey with mainstream Plug-In Hybrid vehicles.

Ahead of that, the company has just announced a price hike with its mainstream vehicles that are sold through their conventional showrooms. The price hike will be in effect from April 1st, 2026 and will not be implied on MG Select models like Cyberster sportscar and M9 MPV. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Motor India Price Hike

Ahead of the launch of Majestor SUV, JSW MG Motor India has announced a price hike on its mainstream portfolio. The price hike will come into effect from April 1st and will include vehicles like their bestseller, Windsor EV, along with other offerings like ZS EV, Comet EV, Astor and Gloster (till it is replaced by Majestor).

The company has announced a price hike of 2% on its mainstream offerings. This price hike does not include MG Select models like Cyberster sportscar and M9 luxury MPV. As per JSW MG Motor India, this price hike is aimed to partially absorb some of the input costs that have been rising continuously.

While the overall figure of 2% is announced, exact price tag of all models will be revealed once the new prices are in effect. Buyers can check the revised model-specific prices online on company’s official website or visit their nearest MG dealership.

Future models in the pipeline

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes at JSW MG Motor India as the company is gearing up for a thorough portfolio expansion. For starters, MG is interested in launching the IM6 electric premium SUV as the high-volume entry-level offering for the MG Select dealerships, positioned below Cyberster and M9.

Also, MG Motor is geared to bring a new rival to XUV7XO. However, it will be a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV which also has a seating capacity for 7. Both the IM6 and Wuling Starlight 560 based PHEV are expected to be launched some time in 2026.

Then, there are plans to come up with a new Creta, Sierra, Duster and Seltos rival. This vehicle will be launched in both ICE and EV versions to replace the current Astor and ZS EV. These C Segment 4.2m to 4.5m SUVs from MG Motor are expected to be launched in 2027.