MG Hector, Gloster, ZS EV Sales Cross 5,500 In March 2021 – Highest Ever

MG Motor India continues to ride the growth wave and reports highest ever sales in March 2021 at 5,528 units

MG Motor India has done it again. And this time, even better. The strong tide of sales that seems to have swept the countryfolk, helped MG report its highest-ever sales in March 2021. The number is an enviable retail figure of 5,528 units.

This is the first time MG has surpassed monthly retail sales of 5.5k units. This comes on the back of strong performance of Hector and ZS EV. Both vehicles clocked highest-ever monthly sales.

MG a fairly new business entity in India conducts its entire business on the back of select vehicle lines. The journey that began with Hector, its flagship and first launch has over time continued to punch in numbers. Through the months, MG has continued to gauge market response and need to introduce just the right mix of variants and seats for Hector. At the end of the day, there’s something for everyone. Well, almost.

March 2021 growth at 264 percent

Growth in March 2021 is reported at 264 percent, up from 1,518 units sold in March 2020. Strong momentum means the carmaker now has a waiting period of up to 2-3 months for most of its portfolio.

MG ZS EV is currently on offer as part of subscription plans with Myles and Zoomcar with Orix. In 2020, the auto manufacturer introduced its biggest offering, MG Gloster. Currently MG’s product portfolio in India is one replete with UVs. The brand’s reach has been stable, and prior to March 2021 stealing all the thunder, MG had infact reported highest sales even in February 2021 at 4,329 units. In January that number was at 3.6k units. In total, Q4 FY21 retail sales was reported at just under 13.5k units.

6k+ bookings for Hector in March 2021

Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The highest monthly sales achieved in March 2021 are very encouraging with momentum continuing for our product lines. While the Hector received 6,000+ bookings during the month, the Gloster has continued its advance in the premium SUV segment. MG ZS EV’s increased traction is also being witnessed across various quarters including luxury buyers looking for a personal driving experience.”

“However, we are likely to see a disruption in the supply chain due to shortage of semiconductor chips globally as well as the the second wave of Covid. We may observe a few NPDs (no production days) in April 2021 as a preventive measure. We assure our customers that we will provide transparent communication to them throughout,” Sidana added.