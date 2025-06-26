MG Motor Lineup For 2025 Goodwood FOS Teased – New EVs

Based on the teasers, it appears that one of the new MG EVs to be showcased at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed is the IM Motors IM6

At the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed (10th July – 13th July), SAIC-owned MG Motor is poised to unveil several new models. Last year, the iconic British brand celebrated its 100th anniversary at the event. For upcoming 2025 Goodwood FOS (Festival Of Speed), MG will unveil 2 new EVs, along with Cyberster Black, Cyber X Concept and MG EX4. Let’s check out the details.

MG Lineup For 2025 Goodwood FOS

MG Motor will be unveiling two new EVs on 10th July, the opening day of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, as per the teasers. While keeping the names secret, MG has mentioned that these two will be technologically advanced EVs. One of these models could be the IM Motors IM6, as seen in a recent teaser.

IM Motors is a joint venture between SAIC Motor, Alibaba Group and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech. The IM6 is a rebranded version of the IM LS6 sold in the Chinese market. IM6 is also available for sale in Australia and Thailand. In Australia, IM Motors also sells a related IM5 sedan. There are plans to introduce the IM6 in more overseas markets. In Europe and South America, the IM6 could be sold under the MG brand.

Dimensionally, the IM6 SUV coupe is 4,904 mm long, 1,988 mm wide, 1,669 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. It has an attractive, curvy body panelling with expressive lighting elements and distinctive petal-shaped design for the alloy wheels. Other highlights include a full glass roof, plush door handles and full-width LED lighting element at the rear.

Live performance demo on the Goodwood Hillclimb

While not naming the IM6, MG Motor has mentioned that one of the new models will demonstrate their “phenomenal EV acceleration” on the Goodwood Hillclimb. It indicates that MG Motor is likely to showcase the ‘Performance’ top variant of IM6. It has dual motors, 200 kW at front and 372 kW at the rear.

Combined power output is 778 PS and 802 Nm of torque. The IM6 Performance variant can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. It will be interesting to see if the IM6 can beat the existing Goodwood Hillclimb record of 39.08 seconds, set by Max Chilton in the McMurtry Spéirling EV in 2022.

The Goodwood Hillclimb is not a proper racetrack, but challenges drivers with its tight bends, narrow corners and continuous incline. Along with the IM6, the MG EX4 EV will also take on the Goodwood Hillclimb. At the event, the MG EX4 EV will be presented with a fresh livery inspired by the MG Metro 6R4.

Cyberster Black and Cyber X

MG will also showcase the Cyberster Black, an electric two-seat convertible wrapped in a new deep black theme. MG Cyberster has been showcased earlier also at the Goodwood, but this time it gets an entirely new paint job. The black shade significantly enhances the Cyberster’s sporty aesthetics. Interiors too have an all-black theme for an impactful, immersive experience.

Joining the Cyberster will be the Cyber X concept and Cyber GTS Coupe, which was also unveiled at the 2025 Shanghai motor show. The second model under MG’s Cyber sub-brand, the Cyber X concept has boxy, rugged aesthetics. The compact SUV has a radical design, with USPs such as the eye-catching pop-up headlamps. Extremely short front and rear overhangs ensure an agile look and feel for the SUV. The Cyber X concept seems just right for urban environments.

At the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, MG’s main stand will also showcase other products such as the MGS5 EV and award-winning MG HS SUV. There will be an additional MG experience area, where visitors will be able to explore the high-performance MG4 EV XPower.