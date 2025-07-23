MG Motor Q2 Sales Performance – EVs Lead With 28% QoQ Growth

Electric car sales contribute more than 80% to JSW MG Motor’s overall sales, with the most popular being the Windsor EV

JSW MG Motor’s EV portfolio includes cars like Windsor EV, Comet EV and ZS EV. In terms of volumes, JSW MG Motor is currently the second largest EV manufacturer in India. Powered by the top selling Windsor EV, MG has posted robust double-digit growth in Q2, CY2025. Let’s look at the numbers.

JSW MG Motor Q2 CY2025 sales

Total EV sales of MG Motor were at 14,837 units in Q2, FY2025. That’s a QoQ growth of 28%, as compared to 11,505 units sold in Q1, CY2025. Windsor contributed 11,415 units in Q2, which is around 77% of MG’s total EV sales in the quarter. Windsor EV itself has registered QoQ growth of 17%. Sales in Q1 were at 9,693 units.

Windsor EV average monthly sales were at 3,231 units per month in Q1 and 3,805 units per month in Q2, CY2025. MG’s market share in the EV segment has improved from 28% in Q1 to 32% in Q2. This marks a QoQ growth of 4%. MG retail sales in Q2 were at 10,889 units. That’s a robust 20% growth, as compared to 9,058 units sold in Q1, CY2025.

Windsor EV leads MG’s electric growth

With its industry-first BaaS ownership option, affordable pricing and premium features, the Windsor EV has emerged as India’s best selling electric car. It has also been ranked as India’s top selling electric car in specific months. Windsor EV was launched in October 2024 and it had received more than 15,000 bookings within 24 hours.

Along the way, Windsor EV has also created some significant milestones. For example, cumulative sales crossed 20,000 units within just six months of launch. This was a new record in the electric segment in India. Building on the success of Windsor EV, MG introduced the Windsor Pro variant in May 2025. Market response was pretty good, with 8,000 bookings on the very first day.

With the full ownership option, MG Windsor EV is available at a starting price of Rs 13,99,800 (Excite variant). The Exclusive variant and Essence variants are priced at Rs 15.05 lakh and Rs 16.15 lakh, respectively. Windsor EV Pro Exclusive and Pro Essence variants are priced at Rs 17.25 lakh and Rs 18.31 lakh. BaaS pricing starts at Rs 9.99 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km (battery rental) for Windsor EV and Rs 12.25 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km for Windsor EV Pro.

MG Windsor Pro utilizes a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, enabling a higher range of 449 km. Other key highlights include R18 dual-tone machined alloy wheels, powered tailgate, Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) functions. Windsor Pro has dual-tone ivory interiors, a 9-speaker audio system by Infinity and autonomous Level-2 ADAS.

Luxury electric segment

MG Motor has also stepped-up focus on the luxury EV segment in India. The MG M9 Presidential Limo was recently launched at a starting price of Rs 69.9 lakh. Equipped with a 90 kWh NMC battery pack, MG M9 offers a range of 548 km.

MG will also introduce the Cyberster electric roadster very soon. It is equipped with a 77-kWh battery pack. The electric motor generates 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque. 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in just 3.2 seconds. Pre-bookings are currently open for the MG Cyberster.