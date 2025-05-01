MG Motor Sales April 2025 – 23.37% YoY Growth, Windsor Leads

One of the leading electric car manufacturers, JSW MG Motor India, has closed the account for the month of April 2025 with style. The company registered YoY growth as well as MoM growth as opposed to the sales performance seen in April 2024 and March 2025. Windsor EV continues to lead the sales charts for MG in India. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Motor Sales April 2025

In the month of April 2025, JSW MG Motor India sold a total of 5,829 units in the country. This is a 23.37% YoY growth as opposed to the 4,725 units sold in April 2024 with a YoY volume gain of 1,104 units. The company’s main strength is Windsor EV, which has emerged as a rockstar in Indian electric car segment.

When we analyse MG’s MoM sales performance, we can see that the company sold 5,501 units in March 2025, which resulted in a MoM growth of 5.96%. Where volume gain is concerned, it is not as much as the YoY volume gain, but 328 units gained in volume MoM is nothing to scoff at. It has to be noted that these are wholesale figures.

As revealed by the company, Windsor emerged as MG’s best-selling vehicle by quite some margin. Other vehicles in the portfolio include Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor and Gloster. With Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor has emerged as one of the country’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers and Windsor has emerged as India’s best-selling EV.

New Windsor Pro

Soon, MG will launch a more advanced version of MG Windsor called Windsor Pro. This variant will pack more features and equipment to please the growing tech-savvy audience. As part of this update, Windsor Pro is likely to offer ADAS suite along with V2L (Vehicle To Load) among other features.

The main highlight of this update is a larger battery pack that should offer better range. For context, the current Windsor EV on sale in India packs a 38 kWh battery pack, which could be upped to a 50 kWh unit, similar to the one seen with ZS EV. Also, MG is launching the Majestor soon and MG Select luxury lineup has Cyberster and M9.