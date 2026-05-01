MG Motor Sales April 2026 Records 3.24% YoY Growth – Windsor, Hector, Comet, ZS EV

JSW MG Motor India has just closed the sales accounts for the month of April 2026 with positive YoY sales prospects when compared to the same period last year. This positive growth was despite the ongoing West Asia Crisis, which has led to a global disruption in supply chain and other associated discrepancies.

MG Motor Sales April 2026

Bringing numbers into the equation, we can see JSW MG Motor India’s wholesale numbers stood at 6,018 units in the month of April 2026. When compared to the 5,829 units sold in April 2025, MG Motor witnessed a YoY growth of 3.24% with a volume gain of 189 units over last year’s volume in the same period.

The trend changes if we analyse MG Motor India’s sales performance in MoM aspect. That is because the company’s wholesale numbers for the month of March 2026 stood at 6,528 units, which led to a sales decline of 7.81% MoM. This led to a volume decline of 510 units, when compared to the volumes a month before.

It has to be noted that the company’s sales performance with a YoY growth and a MoM decline might have been affected by the ongoing West Asia Crisis, which has disrupted global supply chains and dampened consumer sentiment, leading to softer overall demand in the automotive market.

JSW MG Motor India mentioned that the company sustained a steady momentum across both its ICE and EV portfolios. Currently, the company’s ICE portfolio consists of Hector SUV, Astor SUV and Gloster SUV, which will soon be replaced by Majestor. EV portfolio consists of Comet EV, ZS EV and the country’s best-selling electric car, the Windsor EV.

Majestor Launch Postponed To May 2026

Ever since JSW MG Motor India unveiled the Majestor SUV in January 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Expo, there has been a lot of anticipation in the Large SUV segment. The launch was supposed to happen on 20th of April and then 27th of April and is now confirmed to launch in the month of May (date not disclosed).

It is advertised as a D+ SUV to take on the domination of Toyota Fortuner. Media drives for the same commenced recently and you can read our opinions here. Other vehicles planned in the pipeline for India include IM6 premium electric SUV and then Starlight 580 based PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicle).