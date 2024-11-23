MG Motor Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Windsor, Hector, Comet, Astor, Gloster

The recently launched MG Windsor has emerged as the best-selling model in the company portfolio in October 2024 allowing the company to record its highest ever monthly sales

MG Motor has reported a YoY growth in sales by 38% to 7,045 units in Oct 2024, up from 5,018 units sold in Oct 2023. This related to a volume growth of 1,937 units. MoM sales however, fell by 14% from 4,588 units sold in Sep 2024.

MG Motor Sales Oct 2024 – Windsor Leads

MG Windsor EV launched in India on September 11, 2024. Bookings commenced on October 3, 2024 and saw its first month of sales at 3,116 units. This was the highest selling model in the company lineup, scaling over each of the other offerings by significant numbers. Its sales even beat that of the Tata Nexon EV to make it the best-selling electric car in the country. The Windsor EV accounted for 30% total passenger EVs sold last month.

At No. 2 was Hector with 1,224 unit sales in the past month. This was a 55% YoY decline in sales over 2,703 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also suffered a de-growth of 11% from 1,380 units sold in Sep 2024. The Hector/Plus was also on the list of mid-size SUVs sold in Oct 2024, featuring at No. 6.

MG Comet saw its sales improve by 11% on a YoY basis to 1,151 units over 1,036 units sold in Oct 2023.Its MoM performance however, dipped by 9% when compared to 1,268 units sold in Sep 2024. MG Astor also suffered a YoY decline by 14% to 767 units over 890 units sold in Oct 2023 while it was a marginal 1% improvement on a MoM basis from 760 units sold in Sep 2024. The Astor was at No. 10 on the list of compact SUV sales last month, ahead of the Citroen Basalt and C3 Aircross.

MG ZS EV Sales up 163% in Oct 2024

MG ZS EV was highly favoured in Oct 2024 showing off a hefty 153% YoY growth to 611 units. This was against 232 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales however, suffered a 12% decline when compared to 980 units sold in Sep 2024.

Trailing the MG Motor list was the Gloster. Sales dipped 29% YoY and 12% MoM to 176 units. There had been 247 units and 200 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. There are plans of launching 2025 Gloster SUV with a new design and updated interiors. No launch date of the face lifted model has been announced but could mark its entry before March 2025.