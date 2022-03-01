MG Motor Sales Feb 2022 At 4,528 Units – Hector, Gloster, Astor, ZS EV

MG Motor has posted a 4.60 percent YoY growth while sales increased 5.16 percent MoM

MG Motor India has posted sales growth in Feb 2022. These sales are despite the company continuing to face severe shortage of semi-conductors while this situation is expected to improve in the months ahead. The MG Hector in particular, has been noting outstanding demand and ended the past year crossing the 72,500 unit milestone following its launch in June 2019.

MG Car Sales Feb 2022

MG Motor India sales in the past month increased 4.60 percent YoY to 4,528 units. This was 199 units more than sales which had stood at 4,329 units in February 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 5.16 percent growth or 222 units over sales of 4,306 units sold in January 2022.

Apart from domestic sales, MG has also started exports. The company has commenced exports of the Hector from its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat to Nepal. The company’s Halol plant has an annual production capacity of 80,000 units and has a workforce of 2,500 strong.

MG Motor is driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility and has seen several firsts in India by offering the country’s first Internet SUV in the form of the MG Hector and India’s first pure electric internet SUV with the MG ZS EV. The MG Gloster and Astor premium SUVs are India’s first with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

Next Launch – MG ZS EV Facelift

The MG ZS EV has seen close to 4,000 units sold since launch about 2 years ago. With growing popularity for electric vehicles in India the company is set to introduce the new ZS EV facelift. This has already been unveiled in India ahead of launch.

It is slated to receive a larger battery pack thereby offering a longer range as compared to its current model which stands at 419 km. No electric drive train details have been revealed as on date. The existing model gets a 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery pack that offers 141 hp power and 353 Nm torque. The facelift ZS EV could come in with a 50kWh battery and a range of 500 kms.

The new ZS EV will also get feature updates. It will sport a new front fascia, body coloured panels and new 17 inch alloy wheels. It will also be seen with LED projector headlamps integrated with LED DRLs, a new front bumper, black body cladding on its sides and new rear bumper design.

The interiors will also see some changes with updated technology in the form of a new 10.1 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with MG’s i-Smart connected car tech and an undated instrument cluster.

MG ZS EV Facelift with ADAS

MG Motor India could also offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) as is also seen on the Astor. These include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, 360 degree camera, adaptive cruise control etc. MG Motor also offers its customers a 5 way charging ecosystem which includes an AC fast charger for charging at residences or offices and a portable in-car charging cable.

DC fast charging stations are at company dealerships and 24×7 charge on the go facilities in 5 cities besides charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs. The 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift is expected to be launched in India later this month upon which it will continue to rival the Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, etc. The 2022 MG ZS EV could be priced at a premium of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 over its current model.