MG Motor Sales May 2025 Soared With 40% YoY Growth – Windsor EV, Astor, Comet

Ever since the launch of Windsor EV and introducing BaaS battery rental services, JSW MG Motor India seems to have hit the ball out of the park. The company has emerged as a serious player in the electric car segment, thanks to the Windsor EV. JSW MG Motor India has just posted sales figures for the month of May 2025. Let’s check out the numbers.

MG Motor Sales May 2025 Soared

In the month of May 2025, JSW MG Motor India registered a total sales of 6,304 units. When compared to what the company sold in May 2024 and April 2025, MG sales have been soaring with decent growth registered. The main volume generator for MG’s sales success is Windsor EV, which was recently bestowed with better-equipped Pro versions.

Putting numbers on MG’s growth story, we have a 40% YoY growth (39.78% to be precise) when compared to the 4,510 units sold last year in May 2024. This yielded a volume growth of 1,794 units when compared to last year’s numbers. MoM, the growth in sales was 8.15%, when compared to 5,829 units sold in April 2025.

Windsor EV continues to be a popular choice and has emerged as the country’s best-selling electric car. MG recently launched Pro version of Windsor EV with significant real-world improvements over non-Pro version. Pro version was first launched with top-spec Essence trim and then extended to mid-spec Exclusive trim as well.

Future Endeavours

These are called Essence Pro and Exclusive Pro variants. The main gain comes with the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack that offers a higher claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. Where safety is concerned, Pro versions get Level-2 ADAS with comprehensive autonomous features, improving on its already impressive safety net.

In other news, MG is poised to launch a new flagship SUV in the form of Majestor, which is expected to set new benchmarks in the large SUV segment. Also, the company is introducing their new MG Select premium dealerships with offerings like Cyberster electric sports car and MG 9 electric luxury MPV.