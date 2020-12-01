MG Hector Records 4,000 New Bookings – MG Posts Highest Ever Sales In Nov 2020

MG Motor India reports retail sales growth in November 2020

MG Motor India has reported its highest ever monthly retail sales of 4,163 units in November 2020 at 28.5 percent YoY growth. This is expected as the company only just launched its premium SUV Gloster to further strengthen its product line up here.

The well planned launch has paid rich dividends with a great showing in first month of sales. November 2019 sales was reported at 3,239 units, and YoY volume gain stands at 924 units.

MG Hector sales in November 2020

All conversations around MG Motor start with its first SUV, Hector. To further consolidate its strong segment lead, MG Hector Plus, a 6-seater option was launched a few months earlier. Together Hector, and Hector Plus continue a strong showing at 5.77 percent YoY sales growth. This makes Hector the best selling SUV in the segment, beating the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500.

Last year this time, only MG Hector was being retailed. November 2019 sales was reported at 3,239 units. In November 2020, this number is reported at 3,426 units at volume gain of 187 units. This is second-highest monthly sales for Hector since launch.

As is expected, there’s no stopping demand for Hector, and MG Motor India recd 4,000 fresh orders during the month of Nov 2020. For the month, Gloster sales is reported at 627 units, and ZS EV sales at 110 units. Both vehicles were not yet launched in November 2019.

While YoY sales has been heartening, a slight decline is reported for MoM Hector and ZS EV sales. Interestingly, wholesales of all other manufacturers except Kia Motors India is in the red for a MoM comparison. But not for triumphant MG.

MG Motor India of course reports retail sales as against wholesales and has reported gain. Hector and Hector Plus sales fell 5.49 percent MoM from 3,625 units at 199 units volume loss. Gloster though launched in October 2020 got its sales ticker going in Nov ’20. ZS EV sales fell by 15 units, down from 125 units at 12 percent decline. Total MoM sales growth is reported at 11.01 percent at volume gain of 413 units, up from 3,750 units. Gloster is sold out for 2020, and the company has already reported 2,500 bookings for it.

Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “Buoyed by continued festival demand and the sustained demand for the Hector and ZS EV alongside the successful launch of the MG Gloster, we have recorded 28.5% growth in November 2020 vis-à-vis the last year.”

MG Motor India 2020 sales outlook

MG Motor India expects momentum to continue in December 2020, and looks forward to closing the year on a strong note. MG Hector, the manufacturer’s stronghold is available with 25+ advanced safety features as standard among other aspects. Value proposition is further strengthened with the ‘promise of lowest maintenance costs in its segment‘.

ZS EV sales market expansion means the vehicle is now available in 25 cities. It remains one of a handful of companies to offer an electric vehicle in India, while continuing to strengthen a multi-brand EV charging network.