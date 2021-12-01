MG Motor Sales Nov 2021 – Gloster, Hector, Astor

MG Motor has noted outstanding demand especially for its New Astor – Though global chip shortage crisis has hampered production capacity to a great extent

The ongoing global semi-conductor shortage has taken its toll on sale across the PV segment in Indian auto industry. These are vital components in a vehicle which facilitates a range of features such as navigation, infotainment and traction control.

More premium the vehicle, the use of chips increases proportionately. This shortage has resulted in production losses while waiting period extends from 2-9 months depending on model.

MG Motor Sales Nov 2021

MG Motor India has reported a 40 percent decline in retail sales in November 2021. Sales dipped to 2,481 units in the past month, down from 4,163 units sold in November 2020. It was also a MoM de-growth of 3.34 percent over 2,863 units sold in October 2021.

MG Motor India said, “The recently launched Astor along with Hector, ZS EV and Gloster continues to attract strong customer interest and remain the brand of choice for the customers in their respective segments. MG Motor India is working towards fulfilling its promise and delivering the first batch of 5,000 Astor within 2021.”

More recently, MG Motor India has formed an alliance with CleanMax to become the first passenger car company to adopt wind-solar hybrid energy. Under this partnership, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) will supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG Motor’s manufacturing facility in Halol. It will help the company to abate 2 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 over the next 15 years which will be equal to planting over 13 lakh trees.

New MG Astor

MG Astor was launched in October 2021 at prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh for the base Style variant, while top end Sharp is priced at Rs 17.38 lakh. MG Astor is offered in four variants of Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

The new Astor gets colour options of Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black and receives over 80 connected car features along with ADAS with Autonomous level-2 features. These new ADAS features are also expected to be launched with their Hector SUV next year. It will be offered with Hector Savvy variant.

MG Astor is powered exclusively by petrol engine options. The 1.3 liter, 220 turbo petrol engine makes 138 hp power at 5,600 rpm and 220 Nm torque at 3,600 rpm mated to a 6 speed automatic gearbox. It also receives a 1.5 liter VTi petrol engine generating 108 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 144 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm mated to a manual gearbox and 8 step CVT automatic.