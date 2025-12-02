MG Motor Sales Nov 2025 – Windsor, Gloster, Comet, Astor

JSW MG Motor India has closed the sales account for the month of November 2025 with a slight setback in terms of sales performance. The company managed to sell 5,754 units last month including both ICE and EV offerings, which could not meet the sales numbers clocked in November 2024 and October 2025. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Motor Sales Nov 2025

With the launch of Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor India has established itself as one of the best-selling EV manufacturers in the country. The company also has Comet EV and ZS EV in the mainstream EV segment along with Astor, Hector and Gloster in the mainstream ICE segment. Then we have MG Select portfolio with Cyberster sportscar and M9 luxury MPV.

Together, MG Motor sold a total of 5,754 units in November 2025, which resulted in a 4.40% YoY decline in sales, when compared to the 6,019 units sold in November 2024. Resulting volume drop was 265 units YoY. The revised GST 2.0 reforms and associated tax benefits do not apply to EVs and this could be the reason for this drop in sales.

In MoM analysis, we can see that the 5,754 units sold last month in November 2025, did not exceed the 6,397 units sold in October 2025. This resulted in a 10.05% MoM decline, leading to a volume decline of 643 units MoM. The company is happy to announce that there was a 32% YTD wholesale growth during January-November 2025 compared to the same period last year.

MG Select luxury portfolio, on the other hand, has surpassed the 1,000 units sales milestone. This is a major breakthrough for JSW MG Motor India in the luxury electric car space and driving this momentum are Cyberster electric sportscar and M9 electric luxury MPV. It has to be noted that these are wholesale figures.

Hector Facelift launch soon

The company seems to be gearing up to launch a facelift of Hector SUV with subtle design revisions to keep the product fresh. Test mules of the same have been spied on public roads with camouflage on its front fascia. Both front and rear bumpers were camouflaged too, suggesting the areas of change.

There might be some updates to MG Hector’s interiors to make the vehicle more feature loaded than it already is. Hector facelift is expected to launch some time mid December 2025. MG has also showcased Majestor SUV, which will become MG’s flagship ICE SUV when launched.