MG Motor Sales Oct 2021 Hector, Gloster – Astor Delivery Starts Today

MG continues to see Hector and Hector Plus as key drivers while the ZS EV and new Gloster also adds to sales numbers

MG Motor India, like the rest of the auto sector, continues to contend with shortage of semi-conductor chips. The company has had to resort to reduced production by one-third due to this chip shortage. Even as bookings come in, the company is facing a hard time addressing these challenges and bring down waiting periods to three months. Dealer stocks are also limited.

MG Motor Sales Oct 2021

MG Motor October 2021 sales stood at 2,863 units. This was a de-growth of 23.65 percent over 3,750 units sold in October 2020. Sales in October 2021 were also significantly lower by 11.66 percent as compared to 3,241 units sold in September 2021.

The company has seen outstanding demand for the Hector and Hector Plus with over 4,000 bookings while for the ZS EV and Gloster, bookings stand at 600 units setting off the momentum for the festive season.

New Astor to add to Sales

The company has also introduced the new Astor mid-size SUV in mid-October priced from Rs 9.78-16.78 lakh and promises deliveries from today. MG Astor, presented in five variants and across five colour options has been opened bookings for an amount of Rs 21,000 on the company website and at authorized dealerships.

Positive response was immediate with the Astor being sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening bookings. Bookings are now on for deliveries in 2022. The MG Astor rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Renault Duster.

MG Motor India, like every other automaker in India, is facing severe shortage of semi-conductor chips. This has hampered production relating to lower than expected sales. For MG Motor, even as production dipped by one-third in September, availability fell even further due to chip shortage with 50 percent reduction in October. This shortage is slated to continue through November and December with improvements in supplies only by Q1 of 2022.

New MG Astor

MG Astor is presented in variants of five trims of Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. It is based on the ZS EV but receives several differentiating features. These include revised LED headliht, LED tail lamps, LED signature lamps, new bumper designs at the front and rear and a new Celestial Grille. MG Astor measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height, with wheelbase of 2,585 while it rides on 17 inch alloy wheels.

It gets interior colour options of dual tone Sangria Red, dual tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo Black, 80+ connected car features and ADAS which are limited to the top spec Smart and Sharp variants. Safety features include camera and radar for functions such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist. It also sports a total of 6 airbags, traction control, hill start and descent control, brake assist, ABS and EBD.