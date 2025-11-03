MG Motor Sales Oct 2025 At 6,397 Units – Celebrates 1 Lakh MG EV Owners Milestone

JSW MG Motor India has closed the sales account for the month of October 2025 with mixed responses. While the company achieved a resounding YoY growth in wholesale numbers over sales registered in last year’s festive season, the company did not maintain the same sales momentum seen in September 2025, which was the start of this year’s festive season.

MG Motor Sales Oct 2025

With 6,397 units sold in October 2025, MG Motor saw a YoY decline when compared to the 7,045 units sold in October 2024. Then, it was the company’s best-ever sales numbers, a trend which is not seen this year. This resulted in a 9.19% YoY decline in sales, leading to a volume loss of 648 units.

Even when take a look at MoM analysis, MG saw a 4.91% decline in sales as opposed to 6,728 units sold in September 2025. Where YTD sales are concerned, JSW MG Motor India achieved a remarkable 27% YoY growth when comparing Jan-Oct 2025 numbers with Jan-Oct 2024. The company’s premium MG Select business attains a staggering 62% MoM growth.

This attributes to the popularity of MG Select vehicles like Cyberster electric Roadster and M9 Presidential electric MPV. Soon, the company is expected to launch its flagship ICE SUV in the form of Majestor, which was unveiled earlier this year at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

MG Celebrates 1 lakh EV Owners Milestone

In the Indian market, MG has established itself as one of the major electric car manufacturers. The company introduced BaaS pricing plans in India and has garnered massive interests from prospective buyers. MG Windsor has emerged as one of India’s best-selling electric cars and the most influential for this genre as a whole.

Apart from the Windsor EV, MG Motor has the formidable ZS EV in its portfolio which comes in a traditional crossover SUV shape, while MG Comet EV comes with a small footprint and lends a new perspective in urban mobility. Windsor EV is the company’s best-selling model by a long shot, which has boosted sales for the brand.

It comes in Windsor and Windsor Pro versions with the latter getting a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. It also got Level-2 ADAS suite with a comprehensive range of autonomous driving features, an electrically operated tailgate, V2L (Vehicle to Load) and a new dual-tone Ivory interiors.