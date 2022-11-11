MG Motor Sales Satisfaction Highest In 2022 – Hector, Gloster, Astor, ZS EV

J.D. Power 2022 India Sales Satisfaction Index in partnership with Nielsen IQ placed MG Motor India at the top in sales satisfaction

Study shows that 88% of car buyers do the research necessary for their car purchase online. A lot of car portals and YouTube channels are dedicated to this aspect. 73% of car buyers have made up their mind regarding their purchase before they even hit the showroom. This study was conducted by J.D. Power 2022 India Sales Satisfaction Index Study (SSI).

Since 2021, J.D. Power has re-launched the India Sales Satisfaction Index Study in partnership with NielsenIQ. The study finds that customers with a seamless product discovery engagement have an increase of 28 index points (on a 1,000-point scale) over those who do not (872 vs. 844, respectively). However, more than one-third (36%) of customers in India mentions that the product discovery engagement was not seamless.

MG Motor India Sales Satisfaction Ranks Highest

“Even in an era of instant information availability, the importance of sales consultant-led product discovery continues to drive purchase experience,” said Sandeep Pande, lead of the automotive practice India at NielsenIQ. “With customers returning to the showrooms for their purchase, a seamless product discovery will aid satisfaction and will drive dealer referrals.”

With 881 points in its pocket, MG topped this list of Sales Satisfaction Index for 2021. Points are awarded on a scale of 1000. For 2022, MG holds the top spot again with the same score of 881 points as last year. MG Motor India sells Astor, Hector, Gloster and ZS EV currently.

2nd and 3rd place was secured by Toyota and Hyundai respectively in 2021. That is also repeated in studies held in 2022. That being said, Toyota’s score has gone up a point from 877 in 2021 to 878 in 2022. While Hyundai had 875 points under its name in 2021, it retains its 3rd spot, but loses 3 points and comes down to 872. Honda is just below Hyundai in SSI with 871 points and takes 4th spot. Tata Motors takes 5th spot with 869 points in 2022 and VW follows with 868 points.

7th spot is shared between Kia, Skoda and Maruti Suzuki as they all score the same score of 858 points. In 8th place, we have Nissan with 855 points. Mahindra and Renault take 9th and 10th spot respectfully. Mahindra scores 848 points, while Renault scores 845 points.

Additional Findings

This study denotes that commercial engagement issues affect overall satisfaction with the dealerships and 27% of customers face this issue. The study reveals that millennials and Gen Z customers remain hard to please. This reflects lower satisfaction in product discovery engagement with dealerships.

Customers remain sensitive towards key explanations on the day of delivery and a bit beyond. Customers who are provided all explanations, a special ceremony and a follow-up call have an average score of 871. When a dealer fails to complete one of these steps, satisfaction declines to 835.

2022 India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) measures new-vehicle owners’ satisfaction with the sales process. This is done by examining satisfaction on six factors (listed in order of importance) – delivery process (20%); dealer facility (18%); paperwork completion (17%); working out the deal (15%); sales consultant (15%); and brand website (14%).