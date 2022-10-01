MG Motor Sep 2022 Sales Growth – Hector, Gloster, Astor

MG Motor India reports sales growth of over 17 percent for September 2022, ends Q3 ’22 at marginal decline

With the auto industry going over the tide of supply chain constraints, most manufacturers have reported ongoing waiting periods. For MG Motor India, waiting period continues to be in the range of 3-6 months across models.

The Advanced Gloster launched last month has received an encouraging response. MG’s lone electric car offering, the all-new ZS EV sales well. Retail sales are highest in 2022. As a manufacturer, while MG operations have been on for a short while, the company has been focused on growing the Indian EV market right from the start.

MG Motor India Sales Sep 2022

The quarter ended, i.e., September 2022 (Q3) saw MG Motors hold steady at marginal volume decline of 1.16 percent. Sales for September 2022 are reported at 17.49 percent, up at 3,808 units. YoY sales improved from 3,241 units at 567 units in volume gain. August sales were similar at 3,823 units. MoM decline is reported at .39 percent at volume loss of 15 units.

Sales in Q3 2022 are reported at 11,644 units, down from 11,781 units. Volume loss stood at 137 units in the last 3 months. Growth over Q2 2022 is reported at 10.69 percent, up from 10,519 units. Volume gain stood at 1,125 units.

Astor Automatic (AT) variants delivery soon

Hector as usual makes up the bulk of sales. And its small wonder, Astor continues to fare well based on healthy customer demand. As the semiconductor availability issue persists, only the MG Astor MT delivery is being undertaken. The manufacturer looks forward to starting deliveries of the Astor automatic variants soon.

Looking at sales average, MG has continued to consistently sell just under 4k cars each month. This despite an endless supply chain constraint backdrop. Upon launch last year, Astor bookings were quick and many. However, it’s been impossible to deliver at the same pace.

Updated MG Hector launch nears

The ongoing festive season is a long one, and provides manufacturers with breathing space to keep up with end of year sales. And October will offer a great many opportunities to capitalize on demand.

For now, MG Motor has had a fairly cheerful September, and should look forward to conjuring up more of that magic through October. With the last quarter of the year upon us, the manufacturer looks forward to introducing its updated MG Hector. However , that may or may not have an impact on this quarter’s sales depending on launch date. The vehicle was earlier expected to make it to dealerships by Diwali.