MG One SUV Officially Unveiled In Green And Orange Colour Options

MG One premium mid-size SUV ready for global debut – Colours in focus bubble orange, and wilderness green

As MG One mid-size SUV inches closer to its global debut on July 30, 2021, the auto manufacturer has released more photos. Based on new SIGMA architecture, this European sporty style design language hinges on ‘Fashionable and Sporty’. Two exterior colours take centerstage for now – bubble orange, and wilderness green. This is combined with the larger than life gunmetal grey MG grille.

In the pursuit of excellence in all aspects, designers have paid special attention to the details that simplify integrated design. Not only does this enhance visual impact, it also allows for simple and sleek appeal. The entire style effect is completed by a diverse combination of tungsten steel electroplated material.

It’s as if each shape were sculpted for contrast and distinctive design lines. That effect becomes progressively more pronounced as the work was developed to its final stages. It all come together in three-dimensional form with natural, flowing lines.

MG One Tech

Connected cars are no longer just a glimpse into the future. They are now for life. Such integrated tech abilities in vehicles have been changing the way we experience car conveniences.

Auto and digital tech is so commonplace in today’s cars that’s its no surprise that such advancement has changed not only how we work them, but also how we entertain ourselves and communicate with it. MG One brings together powerful chip technology, active digital eco system, advanced electric architecture, and hard-core software tech. More details will be revealed at global debut tomorrow.

Fresh design sensibility

This design is the definition purposeful simplicity with its bold lines, fluid design, and stark contrast. The end result is its clean lines and heavy weighted strokes. Mg One’s presence conveys a smooth style and fresh design sensibilities. Here’s a vibe that allows for a more unique approach to the world of modern age cars. MG One embraces creativity in all its forms in a way that is refreshingly different from new age car design that can sometimes veer towards cliche or safe.

Font light units are designed to enhance the contour of the grille. It directly influences front face appeal and pattern. This light unit creates another highlight in front of vehicle. The sharp positioning provides yet another aspect to the overall dynamic play on 3D.

Powering the all new MG One SUV are likely to be petrol turbo engine options, details of which are yet not available. These could get the same unit as we have on the Hector in India – 1.5 liter generating about 150 PS and 250 Nm via 6 speed MT or a choice of CVT / DCT gearbox.