MG Passes on Full GST Benefits – Astor, Hector, Gloster Now Cheaper by Up to Rs 3 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recently rationalised GST rates to customers across its internal combustion engine (ICE) SUV portfolio. The move, which came into effect on September 7, 2025, ensures that popular models such as the Astor, Hector, and Gloster are now more accessible, with price reductions ranging from Rs 54,000 to Rs 3.04 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

Revised GST Benefits Across MG SUVs

The GST Council’s decision to reduce GST on SUVs from 50% (including cess) to 40% has created fresh momentum in the auto sector. For MG, this translates into significant benefits for its ICE SUV buyers, especially in the run-up to the festive season.

Astor: Up to Rs 54,000 benefit

Hector (Petrol): Up to Rs 1,49,000 benefit

Hector (Diesel): Up to Rs 1,49,000 benefit

Gloster: Up to Rs 3,04,000 benefit

(The price mentioned above refers to specific models. Benefits vary across model and variant.)

Commenting on the move, Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said: “The government’s decision to rationalise GST is a good move that directly addresses the affordability challenge for car buyers and builds positive consumer sentiment. By extending the full benefit of this reform across our SUV portfolio, we want to ensure customers experience the immediate value of this change. At a time when demand is set to strengthen, especially around the festive season, our focus is on making our SUVs — Astor, Hector, and Gloster — more accessible and attractive. More than just passing on the benefits, this move reinforces trust, enables easier ownership, and encourages more customers to embrace MG.”

Festive Season Boost

In addition to passing on GST benefits, MG Motor India is offering 100% on-road funding and a 3-month EMI holiday to customers, enhancing financial flexibility and peace of mind. These offers are expected to further boost demand at a time when festive-season car buying traditionally peaks.

With these revised prices, MG Motor India is not only making its SUVs more appealing to prospective buyers but also strengthening its value proposition in a highly competitive SUV segment. The brand expects these steps to drive higher footfalls at dealerships and accelerate sales momentum during the crucial festive period.