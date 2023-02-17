MG Price Hike Mar 2023 Up To Rs 60k – Hector, Astor, Gloster, ZS EV

MG Motor had increased prices of all cars in January as well, in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh

It is kind of customary for carmakers to increase prices at the beginning of the year. Most OEMs had announced price hikes in January 2023. With upcoming stricter RDE emission norms, consumers will be burdened with another round of price hike.

After its January price hike, MG Motor has now announced its second price hike this year. Dealerships have been notified about the new prices that will be applicable from March 01, 2023. The new prices will be applicable on new as well as existing backorder customers.

MG Hector new prices – March 2023

Prices of MG Hector petrol have been increased by Rs 40,000, whereas diesel variants get costlier by Rs 60,000. The difference may be due to the fact that RDE compliance is more complex and expensive for diesel engines. Hector diesel variants contribute around 1/3rd of the SUVs total sales.

At the 2023 Auto Expo, MG Motor had launched the new 2023 Hector in the price range of Rs 14.73 lakh to Rs 22.43 lakh (ex-sh). The SUV is available in five trim levels – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. Buyers can choose from 5, 6 and 7-seat options.

Updated 2023 Hector packs in cosmetic enhancements, a massive 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen infotainment system and an extended i-SMART connectivity suite with 75 connected features. Safety has also been enhanced with 11 ADAS features.

MG Astor, ZS EV new prices – March 2023

MG Astor prices have been increased by Rs 30,000. Astor competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It has two engine options, a 1.5-litre unit producing 110 hp and 144 Nm and a 1.4-litre turbo that makes 140 PS and 220 Nm. Astor is available in five trims, with the top-spec Savvy having the option of ADAS.

MG ZS EV prices have been increased by Rs 40,000. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs 22.98 lakh. It is the second best selling electric car in the country. Both Astor and ZS EV are scheduled to get their facelift versions. Patent images reveal a sharper profile with special focus on front fascia. Interiors are likely to be spruced up as well. Updated Astor and ZS EV will be launched first in China, followed by other ASEAN markets and then in India.

MG Gloster new prices – March 2023

Prices for MG Gloster have been increased by Rs 60,000. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs 32.59 lakh. Gloster is available in both 4×2 and 4×4 variants and has the option of ADAS. Gloster competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.

Last year in August, Gloster had received multiple updates. It included cosmetic touch-ups, along with an extended range of connectivity features and new Hinglish voice commands. ADAS suite was updated with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA).