MG Prices Jan 2023 Hike Up To Rs 1 L – Hector, Gloster, Astor, ZS EV

MG Motor India gears up for official launch of the Hector facelift in the coming days

Every leading automaker in India, be it Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Kia India, Honda and Hyundai to luxury car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Audi, have announced a hike in prices across range from January 2023.

Automakers are resorting to price hikes so as to offset the impact of rising input costs while new emission norms that will be rolled out by April 2023 also mandate an increase in prices. MG Motor India now joins the band wagon with a similar increase in prices with effect from 1st Jan 2023.

MG Car Prices Jan 2023 Hike – Gloster, Hector

MG Motor India has hiked prices across its product lineup which currently includes the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, Astor and Gloster. MG Motor India reported a 53 percent increase in retail sales in Dec 2022 with 3,899 units sold in the past month.

Starting with the Gloster 7 seater SUV that currently ranges from Rs 32 – 40.78 lakh, the price hike is at Rs 60,000 for the Super 2WD and Sharp 2WD variants. This is a 1.88 percent and 1.63 percent price hike from current pricing of Rs 32 lakh and Rs 36.88 lakh to new pricing of Rs 32.60 lakh and Rs 37.48 lakh respectively. There is a Rs 55,000 hike on the Gloster Savvy 2WD to Rs 39 lakh and a Rs 1 lakh price increase on the Savvy 4WD to a new price of Rs 41.78 lakh.

MG Hector Petrol and Diesel variants see a flat Rs 30,000 price hike across all variants. The petrol variants are now priced from Rs 14.73 lakh for the base Shine MT to Rs 20.03 for the Sharp CVT. The percentage of price hike ranges from 1.50 to 2.08 percent. Diesel variants also see a Rs 30,000 price increase and now range between Rs 16.27 lakh for the Style variant to Rs 20.66 lakh for the top of the line Sharp trim.

There is also a flat Rs 30,000 price hike across all variants of the MG Hector Plus. The Hector Plus 6 seater petrol trims now range from Rs 19.20 lakh to Rs 20.80 lakh with new prices brought in from 1st Jan 2023.

New prices of diesel variants of the Hector Plus 6 seater now stand at Rs 18.03 lakh for the Super, Rs 19.85 lakh for Smart and Rs 21.30 lakh for Sharp trims. The 7 seater variants of Hector Plus now range from Rs 14.94 -16.44 lakh for petrol variants and from Rs 16.73 – Rs 20.65 lakh for its diesel powered counterparts.

MG ZS EV and Astor Price Hike

MG Motor India has introduced a Rs 40,000 price hike on the ZS EV Excite and Exclusive trims. Thus the new prices are at 22.98 lakh and 26.90 lakh respectively. The Astor 5 seater SUV is offered across 18 variants. Each of these see a Rs 20,000 price hike w.e.f 1st Jan 2023. Following the revised pricing, the base Astor Style EX MT variant is now priced at Rs 10.52 lakh from an earlier Rs 10.32 lakh while the top of the line Savvy Turbo AT carries a new price tag of Rs 18.43 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

In other news, MG is getting ready to introduce the new Hector facelift as well as Hector Plus facelift. It will receive a host of new features and technical updates some of which will be industry firsts. Engine specs are said to remain unchanged. MG India is also expected to showcase the MG 4 and MG 5 Estate at the Expo which opens its doors on 11th January, 2023.