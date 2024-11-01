MG Records Highest Ever Sales In Oct 2024 – 70% EVs, 30% ICE, Windsor Tops With 3,116 Units

With the launch of Windsor EV, MG Motor India has emerged as one of the leading electric car manufacturers in the Asian subcontinent

One of the most iconic car manufacturers in the world, MG Motor, has closed the accounts for the month October 2024 in style. The festive season has emerged profitable for MG Motor India as the company’s sales in October 2024 were its best-ever. Part of this credit goes to the just-launched Windsor EV which has emerged as company’s best-seller.

MG Sales October 2024

In the month of October 2024, MG Motor India sold a total of 7,045 units, which is an astonishing number for the brand. It has to be noted that this 7,045 units is MG Motor India’s best ever sales prospect ever since the company set foot in India.

Another notable aspect of MG Motor India’s sales in October 2024 is that the company has outdone itself with respect to its NEV sales (New Energy Vehicle). 70% of MG Motor India’s total sales were comprised by NEVs, which is a remarkable feat for any car manufacturer operating ICE and EVs in India.

The company has recorded its highest sales ever with 7,045 units sold last month. As opposed to 5,108 units sold last year (October 2023) and the 4,588 units sold a month before (September 2024), MG Motor India registered an impressive 37.92% YoY growth and a 53.55% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 1,937 units YoY and 2,457 units MoM.

70% NEV Contribution in Total Sales

In September 2024, NEVs sold by MG Motor India accounted for 49%, while ICE vehicle sales stood at 51%. The company came close to achieving 50:50 split in portfolio between ICE sales and NEV sales. In just one month, MG has demonstrated that they mean business and clocked 70% NEV sales, while ICE sales accounted for 30%.

There are two factors that yielded this result. Firstly, Hector sales have slowed down considerably with numbers almost halved YoY and declined by 23.93% MoM in September 2024. Secondly, MG Windsor EV has emerged as an absolute rockstar for the brand and they have cracked the code to EV pricing with BaaS plans.

MG Motor India sold 3,116 units of Windsor EV and demonstrated just how popular their intelligent CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) is. Windsor EV bagged over 15K bookings on the first day since the bookings commenced.

By registering 70% NEV sales, MG Motor India aligned itself with current automotive trends in India and the world. With EVs taking a substantial chunk of projected automotive growth, MG’s sales endeavours and its innovative BaaS plans stand as a shiny example for other carmakers to follow.