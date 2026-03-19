MG Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Windsor, Hector, Comet, ZS, Astor

MG Sales Grow 24% YoY In Feb 2026 – Windsor EV Leads, Hector Sees Strong Surge

JSW MG Motor India reported total sales of 4,957 units in February 2026, registering a healthy 24% year-on-year growth over 4,002 units sold in February 2025. Month-on-month sales also improved slightly by 2.35% compared to 4,843 units sold in January 2026. Growth was largely driven by Windsor EV, along with strong performance from Hector and Comet EV.

MG Sales Breakup February 2026

Windsor EV continued to be the top-selling model for MG, with 2,599 units sold last month. This marked a 6.9% YoY growth over 2,431 units sold in February 2025, while MoM sales saw a marginal increase of 1.25% compared to 2,567 units in January 2026.

Hector recorded one of the strongest gains in the lineup, with 1,204 units sold in February 2026. This translated to a massive 133.8% YoY growth over 515 units. On a MoM basis as well, Hector saw a sharp 260% rise compared to 334 units sold in January 2026.

EV Portfolio And Mixed Trends

MG Comet EV posted sales of 699 units in February 2026, registering a strong 140.2% YoY growth compared to 291 units sold in February 2025. However, on a MoM basis, sales declined by 8.75% from 766 units. ZS EV recorded sales of 344 units, reflecting a 13.8% YoY decline from 399 units. MoM performance also saw a sharp drop of 68.5% compared to 1,093 units sold in January 2026.

MG Astor sales stood at 111 units, down 57.9% YoY from 264 units. However, MoM sales improved by 33.7% compared to 83 units in January 2026. Gloster reported zero sales in February 2026, as the model is discontinued. It had sold 102 units in February 2025. Replacement of Gloster will be Majestor, which is due for launch in coming weeks.

EV vs ICE Sales Mix

Breaking down MG’s sales further, electric vehicles continued to dominate the brand’s portfolio. EV sales stood at 3,642 units in February 2026, registering a 16.7% YoY growth over 3,121 units sold in February 2025. However, on a MoM basis, EV sales declined by 17.7% from 4,426 units in January 2026.

In contrast, ICE models saw stronger momentum, with sales rising sharply to 1,315 units, marking a 49.3% YoY growth over 881 units. On a MoM basis as well, ICE sales surged by 215.3% compared to 417 units in January 2026. This shift indicates that while EVs continue to contribute the majority of MG’s volumes, ICE models played a significant role in driving overall growth during the month.

Upcoming Launch – MG Majestor

MG is preparing to introduce the new Majestor SUV as its flagship offering in India. The model is expected to launch in April 2026, with deliveries likely to begin in May 2026. Positioned as a replacement for Gloster, Majestor will rival Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq in the full-size SUV segment.