MG Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Windsor, ZS, Comet, Hector, Astor

MG Motor India Posts 9% YoY Growth in January 2026; Windsor and ZS EV Lead Momentum

JSW MG Motor India, the joint venture between China’s SAIC Motor and India’s JSW Group, has begun 2026 on a positive note. The company reported total sales of 4,843 units in January 2026, registering a 9% year-on-year growth compared to 4,455 units sold in January 2025. MG currently commands a 1.1% market share in the Indian passenger vehicle segment. However, on a month-on-month basis, sales declined by 25% compared to 6,500 units sold in December 2025.

Looking ahead, MG is preparing to further strengthen its portfolio with the upcoming Majestor SUV. This new three-row flagship is claimed to be India’s longest, widest and tallest SUV. It will take on rivals such as Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq in the full-size SUV space.

EV Portfolio Drives Growth

Electric vehicles continue to play a crucial role in MG’s growth strategy. Windsor EV remained the brand’s best-selling model with 2,567 units sold in January 2026. However, this reflects a 22% YoY decline compared to 3,277 units sold in January 2025. Month-on-month, Windsor sales were down 29% from 3,596 units in December 2025.

In contrast, ZS EV recorded strong gains. Sales surged 312% YoY to 1,093 units, up from 265 units in January 2025. On a month-on-month basis, ZS EV sales rose 118% from 502 units in December 2025, indicating renewed buyer interest. Comet EV also delivered impressive year-on-year growth, with 766 units sold — a sharp 343% increase over 173 units sold in January 2025. However, month-on-month sales declined 33% from 1,143 units in December 2025.

Other Models

Hector sales moderated during the month, dropping to 334 units. This marks a decline compared to 449 units sold in January 2025 and 1,147 units in December 2025. Astor sales declined to 83 units, while Gloster is all set to be discontinued and will be replaced by new Majestor SUV.

MG’s premium offerings — Cyberster sports car and M9 limousine — retailed through MG Select showrooms, have reportedly seen increased interest, although the company has not disclosed individual sales numbers. With EVs contributing significantly to overall volumes and a new flagship SUV on the horizon, MG appears focused on expanding both its electric and premium portfolios in 2026.