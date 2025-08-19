MG Sales Breakup July 2025 – Windsor, Comet, ZS EV, Hector

MG Motor Records Highest Monthly Sales of 2025 with 6,678 Units in July

JSW MG Motor India closed July 2025 on a strong note, registering its highest monthly sales of the year. The company retailed 6,678 units, marking a sharp 46.6% YoY growth over 4,572 units sold in July 2024. Sales also improved 14.57% MoM compared to 5,829 units sold in June 2025.

Adding to the momentum, MG also announced the launch of its premium vertical MG Select, through which flagship models like the M9 MPV and Cyberster electric convertible, along with other premium offerings, will be retailed via exclusive outlets.

MG Windsor Leads the Charge

The Windsor EV, MG’s popular midsize electric crossover, was the clear growth driver. It clocked 4,308 units in July, commanding 64.5% share of the brand’s total sales. Demand also rose 13.40% MoM from 3,799 units sold in June 2025, cementing Windsor’s position as MG’s best-seller.

At the No. 2 spot was the Comet EV with 912 units sold. While this represented a 24% YoY decline compared to July 2024, it showed signs of recovery on a MoM basis, posting a 6.54% increase over June 2025.

ZS EV Shines with Triple-Digit MoM Growth

The ZS EV continued its strong run in India’s electric car market. Sales surged 72.67% YoY to 815 units compared to 472 units in July 2024. On a MoM basis, it grew an impressive 157.1%, more than doubling from 317 units sold in June 2025.

Traditional SUVs See Decline

In contrast, MG’s ICE-powered SUVs — Hector, Astor, and Gloster — struggled.

– Hector: 579 units, down 67.47% YoY and 23.51% MoM.

– Astor: 48 units, a steep 94.83% YoY fall and 27.27% MoM drop.

– Gloster: Just 16 units, plunging 91.62% YoY and 52.94% MoM.

As part of its 6th Anniversary celebrations in India, MG is offering attractive discounts on Hector and Astor through August, which could help lift sales for these models.