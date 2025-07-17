MG Sales Breakup June 2025 – Windsor, Comet, Hector, ZS, Astor, Gloster

MG Motor India reported a 25.52% year-on-year (YoY) growth in June 2025 with total sales reaching 5,829 units, up from 4,644 units in June 2024. The growth was primarily driven by the strong performance of the Windsor EV, which contributed 3,799 units alone in its first full June since launch. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, MG witnessed a 7.53% decline from 6,304 units sold in May 2025, indicating a short-term dip in sales momentum.

EV Portfolio – Windsor EV Dominates, Comet EV Improves

The Windsor EV, MG’s flagship 3-row electric SUV, maintained its strong run with 3,799 units in June 2025. Though this marked a 3.55% dip MoM from 3,939 units in May, the model remains the top-selling car in MG’s current lineup, reinforcing the brand’s push towards electrification.

The Comet EV saw a slight 4.01% MoM improvement, selling 856 units in June compared to 823 units in May. However, it still reported a 34.15% YoY decline over June 2024, reflecting a cooling demand in the ultra-compact EV space.

ICE Portfolio – Continues to Shrink

MG’s internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings continued their downward trend, both YoY and MoM:

– Hector sales fell to 757 units, down 55.81% YoY and 31.06% MoM from May’s 1,098 units.

– ZS EV, though an electric vehicle, also saw a 43.49% YoY and 11.94% MoM decline.

– Astor dropped to just 66 units, down 92.96% YoY and 21.43% MoM.

– Gloster returned to the chart with 34 units sold after registering zero units in May 2025, but still down significantly from 132 units sold a year ago.

MG Motor India Q2 CY 2025 Sales

MG Motor India posted a strong 29.24% year-on-year growth in Q2 CY 2025, retailing 17,962 units compared to 13,898 units in the same period last year. This growth was led entirely by the success of the newly launched Windsor EV, which alone contributed 11,398 units, accounting for nearly 64% of MG’s total Q2 sales.

While the Windsor EV helped MG achieve an overall positive quarter, the rest of the portfolio witnessed sharp YoY declines. The Hector saw a 47.86% drop to 2,832 units, and the Comet EV followed with a 46.46% fall. Other models like the Astor and Gloster saw over 90% decline in volumes, underscoring the waning traction of MG’s ICE offerings. Even the ZS EV, one of MG’s earlier electric models, registered a 5.69% YoY dip.

Overall, Q2 CY 2025 highlights MG’s accelerating transition to electric mobility in India, with the Windsor EV emerging as a volume driver while traditional ICE models continue to face pressure in a rapidly shifting market landscape.