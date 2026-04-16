MG Sales Breakup March 2026 – Windsor, Hector, Comet, ZSEV, Astor

JSW MG Motor India reported improved sales in March 2026, ending the month on a positive note. The company posted wholesales of 6,528 units, registering a 19% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 5,501 units sold in March 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well, MG recorded strong recovery with 31% growth over 4,957 units sold in February 2026.

A key highlight of MG’s performance is the growing dominance of electric vehicles in its overall sales mix. EV sales stood at 5,623 units, accounting for the bulk of total volumes and registering a 20.4% YoY growth. In comparison, ICE models contributed 905 units, growing at a slower 8.9% YoY pace. The MoM trend further highlights this shift, with EV sales surging 54%, while ICE sales declined by 31%, indicating a clear transition towards electrification.

MG’s portfolio includes ICE models such as Astor, Hector, Hector Plus and soon to be launched Majestor, along with EVs like Comet EV, Windsor EV and ZS EV. The brand has also expanded into premium segments with M9 electric MPV and Cyberster electric sports car. Looking ahead, MG is preparing to introduce its first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in India around August–September 2026.

MG Sales Breakup March 2026

MG Windsor EV emerged as the company’s best-selling model, with sales of 4,530 units in March 2026. It also ranked as India’s top-selling electric car for the month, registering a 24% YoY growth along with a strong MoM increase.

Hector range recorded 850 units, marking a 55% YoY growth, although it saw a decline compared to February figures. MG Comet EV delivered the highest YoY growth, with 682 units sold, up 294% over the same month last year, while MoM performance remained largely stable. ZS EV sales stood at 411 units, showing improvement on both YoY and MoM basis. Astor recorded 55 units, although it witnessed a decline compared to the previous month.

Future Plans And EV Focus

Following consistent sales growth, MG Motor India is planning further expansion of its portfolio. This includes the upcoming MG Starlight SUV, which is expected to be offered with both EV and PHEV powertrain options. Once launched, it will take on rivals such as Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Harrier.

With EVs contributing a majority share of total sales and recording significantly higher growth compared to ICE models, MG Motor India is steadily transitioning into an EV-led brand in the Indian market. The company’s future growth will largely depend on how well it capitalises on this strong momentum in the electric vehicle space.