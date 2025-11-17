MG Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Windsor, Comet, ZS EV, Hector, Astor, Gloster

JSW MG Motor India, positioned at No. 8 on the OEM-wise sales chart for October 2025, closed the month with both YoY and MoM declines. The company reported sales of 6,397 units, marking a 9% drop compared to 7,045 units sold in October 2024. Month-on-month numbers also dipped by 5% from 6,728 units in September 2025.

MG Sales Breakup Oct 2025

Amid this slowdown, the new Windsor EV continued to be the clear standout. It not only led MG’s sales but also played a key role in helping the company cross the significant milestone of 1 lakh EV owners in India. With growing demand for electric mobility in the country, the Windsor has quickly become MG’s best-selling model and one of India’s most popular EVs in 2025.

The Windsor topped the charts with 4,445 units sold, a robust 43% YoY jump from 3,116 units in October 2024. However, MoM sales dipped 6% compared to 4,741 units in September 2025. The Comet EV followed with 1,007 units, but it registered a 13% YoY and 16% MoM decline, down from 1,151 units (Oct 2024) and 1,203 units (Sept 2025). To build momentum, MG also introduced the Windsor Inspire Edition in October 2025 — a limited run of 300 units — celebrating the model’s 40,000-unit sales milestone within a year.

The ZS EV, another key electric model, recorded stable YoY performance at 609 units (vs. 611 units last year). MoM sales, however, surged impressively by 144% from just 250 units in September 2025 — indicating a strong recovery. The Hector/Hector Plus lineup, on the other hand, saw steep declines. Sales dropped to 225 units, down 82% YoY and 45% MoM. The Astor faced a similar challenge with sales falling 87% YoY to 102 units, though MoM figures improved by 13% over September’s 90 units.

MG’s flagship SUV Gloster recorded 9 units in October 2025, reflecting a sharp contraction in demand. At the premium end, MG continues to sell the Cyberster electric roadster and the M9 luxury MPV through its MG Select outlets. Both models remain niche offerings with waiting periods of up to four months as of October 2025.