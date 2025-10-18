MG Sales Breakup Sep 2025 – Windsor, Comet, Hector, ZS, Astor, Gloster

JSW MG Motor India continues to witness strong market demand, led by the Windsor EV, which remains the country’s best-selling electric car for 11 consecutive months. The brand’s portfolio, comprising the Astor, Hector/Plus, Gloster, and ZS EV, continues to perform steadily, while the Windsor EV—launched in October 2024—has emerged as MG’s strongest growth driver. Building on this success, MG is gearing up to launch an updated Gloster SUV, which is expected to further strengthen its premium SUV lineup.

Following the recent GST reductions, MG Motor has revised prices across its range, enhancing the value proposition for both ICE and EV customers. Combined with festive season demand, these moves are expected to boost overall buyer sentiment and sales performance.

MG Sales Performance – September 2025

MG Motor India registered 6,728 units in total sales during September 2025, marking a 47% YoY growth over 4,588 units sold in September 2024. MoM sales also grew by 2%, up from 6,578 units in August 2025.

The Windsor EV remained the star performer, clocking 4,741 units, a 5% MoM increase from August 2025. With nearly 70% of MG’s total sales, it continues to dominate the brand’s portfolio. The recently introduced Windsor EV Inspire Edition, limited to 300 units, commemorates one year since the EV’s launch in India.

At No. 2, the Comet EV recorded 1,203 units, down 5% YoY but up 8% MoM, indicating strong festive demand recovery. Meanwhile, the Hector and its EV variant together sold 409 units, a steep 70% YoY decline, but marginally up 8% MoM. The ZS EV, with 250 units, saw a 74% YoY and 34% MoM dip, while the Astor continued its downtrend, selling 90 units, marking an 88% YoY and 50% MoM drop. MG sold 35 units of Gloster in September 2025 — an 83% YoY decline but a 119% MoM increase compared to August’s 16 units.

JSW MG Motor India has reported total sales of 20,084 units in Q3 2025, registering a 46.26% year-on-year growth compared to 13,732 units sold in Q3 2024. The strong performance was primarily driven by the MG Windsor EV, which emerged as the brand’s best-seller with 13,357 units, accounting for over 66% of total sales.

The Comet EV followed with 3,027 units, while the ZS EV contributed 1,880 units, maintaining steady demand. In contrast, the company’s ICE portfolio witnessed a decline, with Hector (-68%), Astor (-92.9%), and Gloster (-88.4%) all recording significant drops. MG’s shift toward an electric-first lineup is evident, with EVs now dominating its sales mix and driving overall growth momentum for the brand in India.