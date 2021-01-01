MG Motor India sails through 2020 at 77 percent sales growth

The phenomenon that was 2020 has ended. And MG Motor India has pulled out a class act, despite pandemic and lockdown. For December 2020, the manufacturer reported 5,000 Hector and 200 MG ZS EV bookings. Its petrol version is to launch in India soon, and it has just been awarded a 5-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP.

Through 2020, MG Motor India posted strong growth at 77 percent over 2019. This puts ballpark sales in 2020 at around 28,000 units. This despite continuous local supply chain bottlenecks following the announcement of nationwide lockdown related to Covid-19 pandemic. What comes to mind is MC Hammer’s – ‘U Can’t Touch This’.

For the manufacturer, December 2020 numbers are its highest for the year. Retail sales is reported at 4,010 units. December 2020 sales breakup is as follows – 3,430 units of Hector, 458 units of Gloster, and 122 units of ZS EV. Growth in December 2020 stood at 33 percent. In December 2019, 3,021 units of Hector were sold. Growth for which is reported at 13.53 percent.

MG Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster sales growth

Production for MG Gloster is being ramped up. The aim is to stabilise production by March 2021. This would ensure MG Motor would be able to fine-tune production to optimum to begin FY22 on a strong note. To date, 3,000 bookings have been received for Gloster. Of this, 1,085 units have been retailed in two months.

Gloster launch, the newest vehicle from MG was launched to coincide with ethics recently concluded 202 festive season. CY20 saw over 25,000 units of MG Hector retailed. Highest in its segment. Goes without saying this number would have been even higher in any other year. Having made its retail entry in July 2019, last year the company reported 15,930 units of Hector sold. 1,243 ZS EV units were sold in the past year.

A few months earlier, the manufacturer launched Hector Plus to offer buyers flexibility in essentially, seating options. The decision has certainly worked in further strengthening the flagship vehicle’s market reach, and thereby strengthened its sales. In the segment, MG Hector is a leading force.

MG Motor India expects momentum to continue in 2021

Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have ended the year on a high note with customers continuing to choose the best-in-class premium products from MG’s stable. Going forward, we will have more excitement for the customers in January. We expect the momentum to continue as the MG brand enters more markets in 2021.”

The manufacturer has announced a preventive annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat through the first 10 days of January 2020. This will affect January production. This and continued lockdown restrictions could hamper supply chain too. Upcoming launches from MG this year includes Hector Plus 7 seater, Hector Savvy Variant 4×4 and ZS Petrol SUV. For 2021, MG aims to increase sales by 70-80% to more than 50k units.