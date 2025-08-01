MG Sales July 2025 – Highest Ever in CY25, 46% Growth Year-on-Year

JSW MG Motor India is on a roll, as the company is dropping winning formulas in the Indian automotive market. The company successfully expanded its portfolio to incorporate two new premium vehicles, M9 and Cyberster, via dedicated MG Select dealerships. In the mainstream market, Windsor is soldiering ahead as the country’s best-selling EV.

These factors bring in good numbers for the company’s and the cash registers are ringing. JSW MG Motor India is stoked to announce an exceptional sales performance for the month of July 2025 with a positive sales onslaught in both YoY and MoM aspects. Let’s take a closer look at numbers and the growth percentages.

MG Sales July 2025

JSW MG Motor India is closing the sales account for the month of July 2025 on a positive note. The company registered a total of 6,678 units in July 2025, which garnered a positive growth in sales in both YoY and MoM aspects. This was MG’s highest-ever sales performance in CY25 and is poised to achieve more in the coming months.

When compared to the 4,575 units sold a year ago in July 2024, MG registered a healthy 45.97% YoY growth, bagging a volume growth of 2,103 units. There was also a 14.57% MoM growth as opposed to the 5,829 units sold in June 2025, bagging a volume growth of 849 units Month-on-Month.

MG Motor is on the verge of establishing itself as a leading EV manufacturer in India, which is currently only second to Tata Motors. Where premium vehicles are concerned, JSW MG Motor India aims to annihilate competition with value-added offerings like M9 electric luxury MPV and Cyberster electric sportscar.

In the mainstream side of the country’s automotive market, MG Motor is currently offering Windsor EV, ZS EV, Comet EV, Hector, Astor and Gloster. The company will soon launch Majestor SUV which is set to make a lot of noise in the D+ Large SUV segment. Windsor EV is currently India’s best-selling EV.