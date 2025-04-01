MG Sales March 2025 Highest Ever – 85% Sales From EVs

Ever since the launch of Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor India has turned the tides around in the Indian market and has firmly established itself as one of the leading EV manufacturers. Sales have been booming for the brand with Windsor EV and the BaaS pricing structure bringing in most of the volumes.

MG Sales March 2025

If we take a look at JSW MG Motor India’s sales performance for the month of March 2025, the company registered 5,500 units. These are wholesale figures of vehicles manufactured by the company and then shipped to dealerships. Retail sales numbers will be revealed at a later date showing how many units were sold to customers.

The 5,500 units registered last month garnered MG India, a 9% YoY growth over 5,050 units sold in March 2024. Thus yielding a volume gain of 450 units YoY. When compared to the 4,002 units sold in February 2025, JSW MG Motor India registered a 37.43% MoM growth, gaining 1,498 units in volume MoM.

It has to be noted that the 5,500 units MG sold in March 2025, was the company’s highest ever sales. Over 85% of JSW MG Motor India’s total sales came from EV sales, which is up from 78% EV share in February 2025. These vehicles include Comet EV, ZS EV and the company’s current rockstar, Windsor EV.

Windsor EV FTW!

While JSW MG Motor India may not be the country’s best-selling EV manufacturer yet, Windsor EV is the country’s best-selling electric car, sidelining Tata Motors products by a big margin. The company’s portfolio currently consists of ICE based vehicles and electric vehicles like Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV, Astor and Gloster.

Soon, the company will launch MG Select dealership lineup across 13 major cities operating premium and luxurious vehicles in the country. MG Cyberster electric convertible 2-door Roadster and MG M9 electric luxury MPV will be the first few vehicles to launch via MG Select dealerships. Also, MG is poised to launch Majestor SUV in India as well.