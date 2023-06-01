MG Sales May 2023 Crosses 5k – Gloster Black Storm Walkaround

In line with growing preference for dark-themed SUVs, MG Motor has introduced the Gloster Blackstorm variant in India

In May 2023, MG recorded sales of 5,006 units, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to May 2022, which saw sales of 4,008 units. This represents a significant increase of 998 units or noticeable growth rate of about a quarter.

Furthermore, when comparing May 2023 sales to April 2023, which recorded 4,551 units sold, there is a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth of 455 units, indicating a growth rate of 10 percent. These impressive figures highlight the strong performance and increasing popularity of MG’s products in the market.

MG Gloster Blackstorm walkaround

Across the globe, some of the most popular colour choices for SUVs are Black, White, Silver and Grey. Among these, black and white are the most preferred for SUVs. In India too, several OEMs have launched ‘Dark’ editions of their SUVs.

The trend continues with MG Motor introducing the Gloster Blackstorm variant. The term ‘Blackstorm’ has more powerful vibes, even though it is essentially a dark edition of the SUV. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of Gloster Blackstorm variant below, credited to YD Cars Review

MG Gloster Blackstorm focuses on achieving a stealthier, intense profile by combining a high-contrast combo of black and red. The theme has been applied across exteriors as well as interiors. MG Gloster Blackstorm is primarily a cosmetic upgrade. Much of the hardware is the same as that of standard variant.

While MG Gloster Blackstorm is essentially a dark edition, it gets two distinctive shades of Metal Black and Metal Ash. The former is a glossy black shade, whereas the latter is a dark grey shade in matte finish. The second option can be suitable for folks who may find the glossy black exteriors a bit too overbearing. The red treatment is common across both colour shades.

Red treatment can be seen on the headlamps, front and rear bumper, brake callipers and rear-view mirrors. Across exteriors, much of the chrome bits seen with the standard variant have been blacked-out. It includes the front grille and alloy wheels. At rear, ‘GLOSTER’ and ‘Internet Inside’ badging has been blacked out. This ensures a greater emphasis on the Blackstorm theme.

Inside, MG Gloster Blackstorm gets a black theme with red and silver accents. A black interior theme does not look so lively, but will appeal to folks who prefer things like power and dominance. The standard version of Gloster has friendlier vibes with tan coloured seats.

No upgrades in features or performance

Apart from the cosmetic touch-ups, MG Gloster Blackstorm variant is largely the same as the standard variant. Two engine options are available, a 2,0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel. The turbo unit makes 161 PS and 373.5 Nm. The twin turbo churns out 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm. Both engines are mated to an 8AT gearbox. The SUV has 4×4 system, with 7 terrain modes. Based on the driving conditions, users can choose from Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, Sports, Auto and Eco terrain modes.

MG Gloster offers advanced security features including ADAS. Autonomous Level-1 features include blind spot detection, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, automatic parking assist, lane departure warning, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and door open warning.

Standard Gloster variant is available in both 4×2 and 4×4 format. Prices start at Rs 38.08 lakh. In comparison, MG Gloster Blackstorm variant is available at a starting price of Rs 40.30 lakh. It will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and Mahindra Alturas G4.