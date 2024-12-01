MG Sales November 2024 – NEVs Contribute 70%, Windsor EV Maintains Top Position

With the launch of Windsor and introduction of BaaS battery rental plans, MG has redefined mainstream electric mobility in Indian market

One of India’s leading carmakers, JSW MG Motor India, has reported a rather successful sales endeavour for the month of November 2024. The company is on the verge of revolutionising Indian EV market with innovative products and more innovative methods to price them. Let’s take a look at company’s sales performance last month.

MG Sales November 2024 – Windsor EV Leads

In the month of November 2024, JSW MG Motor India managed to sell 6,019 units through their dealerships. That’s the wholesale figure and not retail, if you were wondering. According to JSW MG Motor India, Windsor EV continues to be their hot seller for the second consecutive month after October 2024.

Windsor EV managed to find 3,144 homes in November 2024, making it one of the most sought-after electric vehicles in India. This intelligent CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) has managed to grab a 52.23% market share within MG’s total sales last month.

When compared to the 4,154 units sold in November 2023, there was a rather impressive 44.90% YoY growth with a volume gain of 1,865 units YoY. When compared to the 7,045 units sold in October 2024, JSW MG Motor witnessed a 14.56% MoM decline with a volume loss of 1,026 units MoM.

If we take Windsor EV’s sales performance, we can see a gradual increase in sales MoM. For context, MG sold 3,116 units of Windsor EV in October 2024 month. In November 2024, last month, MG sold 3,144 units of Windsor EV demonstrating consistent demand and production with a 0.9% MoM growth in sales.

70% NEV Sales

JSW MG Motor India is also proud of the fact that they have been making significant advances in NEV segment. Abbreviated as New Energy Vehicles, NEVs include vehicles with fully electric or electrified powertrains. For MG, NEVs in their portfolio include ZS EV, Comet EV and the newly launched Windsor EV.

In November 2024, 70% of JSW MG Motor India’s sales constituted NEVs, while only 30% of the sales came from traditional ICE vehicles. If we calculate the numbers further, we get a rough estimate of 4,214 units of NEVs and 1,805 units of traditional ICE vehicles from MG like Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and Astor.

These numbers show JSW MG Motor’s strong commitment towards electric mobility as the brand has firmly affirmed its future direction. Company’s innovative strategies like BaaS have worked wonders too, attracting buyers as the high upfront costs associated with EVs have been drastically reduced.