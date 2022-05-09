MG India Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone – Hector, Astor, Gloster, ZS EV

Just shy of 3 years, MG Motor India has reported sales milestone of 1 lakh units – Major chunk of that is via Hector twins

What a difference a short few years make. MG Motor India has surpassed the 1 lakh sales milestone. The company attributes this to ‘constant innovation, experiential customer service, and a dedication to sustainability and community’. Its growth strategy focuses on its CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility vision in India.

With development being multifaceted, MG Motor India’s first launch here was Hector. From the beginning, the company has built a tech savvy approach, marketing its flagship as a ‘Pure Electric Internet SUV‘. In quicktime, ZS EV Autonomous (Level 1) SUV was launched. All along, its focus on sustainability has been at the fore.

Being committed to building an end-to-end EV ecosystem in India, the company continues with an expansion in charging options and educating consumers about EVs. This was followed by Gloster, and most recently MG Astor. Again the focus has been on personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) tech.

Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP)

With recent hiccups owing to a global chip shortage, companies are focused on having better control on delivery schedules that are hampered owing to production delays. As such, the company followed a new approach with the launch of Astor. And stopped bookings fairly quickly once it reached the 5k unit mark. In building on the Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP) concept, MG strives to make smarter and safer cars for India.

Presenting products and on-ground experiences that make a manufacturer, MG bagged top-spot in the J.D. Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI), and India Customer Service Index Study (CSI). In the 4-wheeler mass-market vehicles in dealer satisfaction as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), MG Motor India ranked second.

Currently, the company has integrated 37 percent of women employees into its workforce, including at the factory. This number is set to increase to 50 percent by December 2023.

Smart mobility solutions

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day.

In line with our core pillars – innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future.”