MG Select: New-Age Cars for the New-Age Buyer

New Age, New Cars, New You: MG Select 2025 Roadmap

MG Select is positioning itself as a key player in the accessible luxury segment, targeting modern customers who value sustainability and personalisation. The brand’s focus is on creating a premium experience for new-age customers. MG Select plans to launch four cars over the next two years, with the first product expected by Q1 2025. This timeline highlights the company’s commitment to offering a diverse range of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), including plug-ins, hybrids, and electric vehicles soon. Very soon.

JSW MG Motor India’s venture into the premium automotive market signals a shift towards luxury experiences for a wider audience. This integration ensures that MG Select offers a curated customer experience, blending modern technology with modern buyer trends. This approach caters to those seeking new age cars.

MG Rethinking the Car Dealership (Again)

Experience centres will play a crucial role in this strategy, with 12 key cities identified for Phase 1. These centres aim to provide an immersive experience for potential customers, allowing them to explore the vehicles in an engaging and informative environment. The concept of personalised luxury will be central to these centres, offering tailored services that reflect the brand’s core values.

Sustainability is at the heart of MG Select’s product offerings. By focusing on NEVs, the brand ensures that its vehicles align with the growing demand for such options. The accessible luxury segment is becoming increasingly competitive, and MG Select’s approach sets it apart from traditional luxury brands. Offering premium products at a more approachable price point will be a key success driver. MG Select will appeal to a broader audience. This move is strategic, as it taps into the growing market of customers who seek new age luxury. A buyer group that continues to grow in number.

Luxury Cars You Won’t Need to Mortgage the House For

MG Select’s product lineup will include a range of NEVs, catering to demand for such vehicles. The curated product portfolio is expected to offer new age technology while maintaining a focus on personalisation and luxury. In 2025, the first 2 products are expected to start the ball rolling.

The luxury car market is evolving, and MG Select’s entry reflects a broader trend towards sustainable, customer-centric experiences. By blending exclusivity with accessibility, the brand positions itself to capture a significant share of the market. The emphasis on experience centres and personalised services ensures that MG Select offers more than just vehicles — it offers a complete lifestyle.

Forget Just Cars — MG Select Sells the Experience

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The traditional concept of ‘purchasing’ is evolving, with Indian consumers increasingly shifting towards accessible luxury. MG Select aims to position itself as a key player in this segment by offering an elevated brand experience to new-age customers, who aspire for premium brands.

Infused with personalisation and driven by innovation, the MG Select experience centres will offer a curated experience to customers, blending culture, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and craftsmanship, and reimagining luxury.”