MG Select Premium Dealer Network – 14 Experience Centers In Phase 1

MG Select, the luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, has announced the appointment of 12 dealer partners across the country. These partners will operate 14 MG Select Experience Centres in 13 cities, aiming to elevate the luxury car-buying experience for India’s new-age consumers.

A New Vision for ‘Accessible Luxury’

MG Select is designed for new-age buyers seeking accessible luxury, blending sustainability, innovation, and craftsmanship into a unique ownership experience. Customers can now pre-reserve the inaugural products under MG Select – MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG roadster, and MG M9, a presidential limousine.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India, said, “MG SELECT represents a new vision for ‘accessible luxury’ in the automotive market. The brand’s refined perspective on products and car ownership journey will enhance the personalised experience and the newly appointed dealer partners will play a key role in driving it forward.”

Strengthening MG Select Dealer Network

The newly appointed dealer partners bring extensive experience in the automotive and luxury market, ensuring a premium and personalized customer experience. With a focus on customer-centricity and excellence, these dealers will play a key role in shaping MG Select presence in the Indian market.

Luxury Retail Experience with MG Select

MG Select is set to introduce a refined and immersive luxury retail experience, offering customers exclusive services and a personalized approach to car buying. The Experience Centres will not only showcase high-end MG models but also provide a first-class ownership journey that aligns with the global luxury automotive standards.

With the Cyberster and M9, MG Select is redefining the future of luxury mobility in India. The brand’s focus on innovation, premium service, and accessibility ensures that luxury car buyers get a truly elevated and seamless experience.