MG Starlight 560 EV, PHEV SUVs India Launch Planned – XUV 7XO, XEV 9S Rival

To counter entrenched rivals, MG will prioritise New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) along with differentiated product offerings

JSW MG Motor is ramping up its India operations in a big way, powered by new car launches and capacity expansion. Six new cars are planned for launch in 2026. One of these will be the Starlight 560, which will be offered in EV and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) versions. The Starlight 560 will take on the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S head-on. Let’s get more details on this story.

Focus on NEVs, versatile architecture

As part of its long-term vision and core business strategy, MG is looking at NEVs contributing around 75-80% to its overall sales. MG has already tasted success with the Windsor EV, which is the brand’s top selling product in India. For the midsize SUV segment, MG is working on the Starlight 560 C SUV. To be based on the flexible F150 platform, the Starlight 560 is expected to be offered in EV and PHEV formats.

MG is focusing on developing platforms that can support both electrified and ICE powertrains. This will allow the company to quickly introduce new products that meet evolving market dynamics and consumer expectations. Another strategy MG is keen to execute is offering differentiated products rather than creating just another competitor in the segment. One can already see this play out quite well with the Majestor SUV, which is positioned as India’s first D+ segment SUV.

A similar approach is expected with the Starlight 560, which aims to offer something unique in the midsize SUV segment. The PHEV will be especially interesting to watch, as it will introduce something entirely new to the segment. The battle could be intense, as the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S have emerged bestsellers.

Combined bookings of these SUVs had crossed 93,000 units in just 4 hours of the booking window opening. The waiting period for XUV 7XO has touched 12 months at certain locations. In addition to offering segment-above products, MG will also aggressively play the accessibility card. This is another factor that will play a key role in efforts to break the dominance of ICE SUVs in India. MG’s NEVs like PHEVs are also likely to highlight their superior fuel efficiency.

Creating demand for NEVs via increased supply

Rather than waiting for demand to pick up in the NEV segment, MG is working on increasing supply. The core belief is that demand will automatically be created when buyers have a wide range of options to choose from. MG is also actively studying untapped opportunities within segments. These are exactly the areas that MG’s upcoming SUVs will be targeting. With the Starlight 560, MG could make a big impact in the ICE-dominated midsize SUV segment.

To accommodate its new models such as the Majestor and the ones based on the F150 platform, MG is carrying out plant optimization and expansion. The Halol facility in Gujarat is being reconfigured. A significant amount of work is being done in the body shop. It will facilitate the production of new models and unlock plant capacity. MG is aiming to increase capacity to 1.8 lakh units per annum by 2026 and further increase it to more than 3-3.5 lakh units after 2027.

