MG Starlight Hybrid SUV Spied Again – Seen Alongside MG Hector Near Indore

JSW MG Motor’s upcoming Starlight Hybrid SUV has been spied testing once again in India. This time, the heavily camouflaged test mule was spotted on the Mumbai–Agra highway near Indore. The sighting was shared by automotive enthusiast Ansh Yadav. Interestingly, the prototype was seen driving alongside an MG Hector, giving a rough idea of its size and road presence.

The earlier test mule was spotted near MG’s Halol plant in Gujarat. Now, with sightings emerging from Madhya Pradesh as well, it is clear that MG has intensified real-world validation across different terrains and traffic conditions.

Seen Next To MG Hector – Size Comparison

In the latest spy shots, the Starlight Hybrid SUV appears comparable in footprint to the Hector, possibly slightly longer or similarly proportioned. It carries a wide stance and upright SUV posture, suggesting it will slot in the 4.5m–4.8m segment. The front lighting signature, even through camouflage, appears modern and aligned with MG’s evolving global design language. Despite heavy camouflage, some key design elements are visible:

– Tall and boxy SUV proportions

– Split headlamp setup with slim upper LED DRLs

– Vertically stacked main headlamp units

– Large alloy wheels

– Flat bonnet and squared-off front fascia

– Strong shoulder line

Hybrid-Focused Powertrain Strategy

The Starlight 560 (India launch name to be different) is likely to be offered in both EV and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) formats globally. However, for India, the hybrid version could take priority given current market dynamics.

Earlier reports indicate power outputs in the region of 197 bhp and 230 Nm. If introduced as a plug-in hybrid, the SUV could offer meaningful electric-only range for city use while retaining long-distance convenience — positioning it as a practical alternative to conventional petrol and diesel midsize SUVs.

MG’s Broader Electrification Push

With PHEVs still rare in the Indian mainstream SUV segment, MG could use this to carve out a distinct identity rather than competing purely on ICE pricing and features. JSW MG Motor has publicly stated its ambition for 75–80% of future sales to come from New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

The Starlight Hybrid SUV fits directly into this strategy, expanding the brand’s portfolio beyond the Windsor EV and upcoming electric models. The fact that the SUV is being tested across multiple states suggests that localisation and production planning are well underway. It will be built at MG’s Halol facility in Gujarat.

Launch Timeline

With road testing now visible in different regions, the MG Starlight Hybrid SUV is likely targeting a late 2026 debut. More details regarding specifications, features and positioning should emerge in the coming months as additional test mules surface. The midsize SUV space in India is heating up rapidly — and MG appears ready to add a strong hybrid contender to the mix.