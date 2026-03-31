MG Starlight SUV Design Patented In India – XUV7X0, Harrier Rival

While the Starlight 560 is available with both ICE and electric powertrains across international markets, India is expected to get the PHEV and BEV versions

MG Motor has plans to launch multiple new products in 2026, one of which is a rebadged version of Wuling Starlight 560. Heavily camouflaged test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months. In the latest development, a patent has been filed for the Wuling Starlight 560 in India. Let’s check out the details.

Wuling Starlight 560 – Exterior design

As seen in the patent image, most of the exterior features are the same as seen with the international-spec model. The SUV has a boxy profile, sharp lighting elements, a blacked-out grille with a mesh pattern and a rugged bumper design. Side profile has squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, body-coloured door handles, dual-tone ORVMs, roof rails, and blacked-out A, B and C pillars.

At the rear, the SUV has a raked windshield, wraparound tail lamps and a chunky bumper design. Overall, the Wuling Starlight 560 has a balanced road presence, without being overly conspicuous or imposing. Its design would appeal to family-oriented users. Dimensionally, the Wuling Starlight 560 is 4,745 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,770 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,810 mm.

Wuling Starlight 560 – Powertrain options

Across international markets, the Wuling Starlight 560 is available in petrol, PHEV and pure electric versions. The petrol variant is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged inline-4 LC4 engine that generates 177 PS and 290 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

Starlight 560’s PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid) variant is the most popular option across international markets. It has a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 106 PS and 130 Nm of torque. Combined with the electric motor, total system power output is around 197-204 PS. Starlight 560 PHEV is equipped with a LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, offering a pure electric range of 125 km (CLTC).

Overall range of Starlight 560 PHEV is up to 1,100 km (WLTC). This variant is equipped with a hybrid transmission. Coming to the pure EV variant, battery pack options include 60 kWh LFP and 69.2 kWh MAGIC Battery Pro LFP. CLTC range is 500–540 km. The single electric motor generates 136 PS and 200 Nm. In India, the Starlight 560 EV could get the battery pack from Windsor EV. All versions of the Wuling Starlight 560 have FWD configuration.

Interior and features

Wuling Starlight 560 focuses on a minimalist interior theme, with attention on optimizing roominess and passenger comfort. Key features include a 12.8-inch floating touchscreen, 4G connectivity, OTA updates and remote vehicle controls via a smartphone app. Lower variants utilize a 3.5-inch instrument cluster, whereas higher variants have a larger full-LCD unit.

With the PHEV and EV versions, the gear selector is installed on the steering column. This frees up space in the centre console. Other key highlights include dual wireless phone charging pads, 180° seat recliner mode, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

As mentioned earlier, the Wuling Starlight 560 is expected to be launched under the MG brand in India later this year. The PHEV version could be introduced first. The range-topping pure EV variant will be a direct rival to the Mahindra XEV 9S. It could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 19 lakh.