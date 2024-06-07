MG Summer Accessories Range Detailed – Gloster, Hector, Astor, Comet

While a few OEMs offer ventilated seat accessory as an after thought, MG’s solution is more streamlined and sophisticated

After launching the Desert Storm and Snow Storm limited special editions of its flagship Gloster SUV, MG Motor India still has a lot of new vehicles planned ahead. MG Cloud EV and Gloster facelift are underway and spotted testing multiple times. In the meantime, MG has unveiled its Exclusive Summer Accessories Range.

MG Summer Accessories Range – What do they offer?

Summertime is among the most dreadful periods for anyone. The heat, humidity, associated exhaustion and sweat do not emerge as pleasant in any sense of this world. Where vehicle ownership is concerned, summertime is almost equivalent to a nightmare.

MG Motor India has recognised some of these harsh aspects of driving a car in peak summers and has developed countermeasures in the form of useful accessories. That’s where MG Summer Accessories Range comes into play.

1. Ventilated seats

One of the best features that a car can have in India, is ventilated seats. Seeing how hot India can get, ventilated seats are an absolute godsend. MG is offering ventilated seats as an accessory to Gloster Blackstorm for a price of Rs. 9,189. Unlike other OEMs offering ventilated seat accessories as an afterthought, MG’s solution is more homologous and looks as if it was seamlessly integrated or factory-fitted.

This accessory has an integrated ventilation system, sending cold air through the seat. It aims to provide a luxurious cooling experience and ensures occupants are comfortable in hot summers and remain sweat-free.

2. Sunshades

Another underrated attribute of a car to protect occupants from direct scorching sun is sunshades. As the name suggests, these protect occupants from direct sunlight and UV rays. MG is offering custom-fit and snug sunshades that provide optimum coverage and premium look. These sunshades cost Rs. 3,999 for Hector and Hector Plus, Rs. 4,449 for ZS EV and Astor, Rs. 4,739 for Gloster and Rs. 1,999 for Comet.

3. Car Cover

Multiple images show melted exterior plastics, damaged dashboards, and other interior attributes on the internet. Then there is rain and dust to look out for as well. MG is offering a breathable car cover made of premium materials, providing optimum protection against sun, rain and dust. Price of this car cover is Rs. 2,649 for Hector and Hector Plus, Rs. 2,299 for Astor and ZS EV, Rs. 3,199 for Gloster and Rs. 1,849 for Comet.

4. Refrigerator

There are a few feel-good accessories that MG Motor India is offering too. There is a refrigerator priced at Rs. 25,000 for all models. It is a compact and high-efficiency refrigerator that keeps beverages or chocolates cool across the journey, adding a touch of convenience and sophistication at the same time.

5. Cooler & Warmer Holder

While refrigerator is designed to cool beverages or snacks, cooler and warmer holders are designed to keep your drinks (to go) at your desired temperature. You can keep your drinks cool at 6°C or hot at 55°C when car cabin temperature is 26°C. Boasting an aluminium construction, cutting-edge thermoelectric cooling and heating capabilities and quite operation. Price is Rs. 9,189 for all models.