MG U9 Pickup Truck Launched To Rival Hilux, Ranger – 5.5m Long, 2.5L Diesel

The mid-size pickup truck segment just witnessed a new entrant from the house of MG Motor. We’re talking about the new MG U9, which is pushing the boundaries of mid-size pickup truck segment with its 5.5m length. It will take on other popular mid-size pickup trucks like Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and the likes. Let’s take a closer look.

MG U9 Pickup Truck Unveiled

There are three trim levels on offer – Explore, Explore X and Explore Pro. Prices range between AUD 52,990 to AUD 60,990 (Rs 31 lakh to Rs 35.75 lakh). There are six colour options including Midnight Black, Alpine White, Canyon Grey, Riverstone Blue, Summit Blue and Highland Green.

Design-wise, MG U9 boasts a massive and dominating grille up front with rectangular chrome inlays and a big MG logo, vertically stacked LED headlights with T-shaped LED DRLs, tough body cladding, squarish overall silhouette, flat-ish bonnet with muscular creases, vertical LED tail lights, powered tailgate with step and powered mid-gate are notable elements.

On the inside, MG U9 gets leather seats, suede headliner, dual displays with 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 8-speaker JBL music system, heated leather wrapped steering, a panoramic sunroof and other elements grab attention. Rear seats can fold flat allowing users to load longer items as mid-gate can be opened too.

Also notable are leather seats, 8-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, 6-way powered co-driver seat, ventilated and heated seats, massaging seats, OTA updates, advanced telematics suite, comprehensive ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, transparent chassis feature projecting underbody view on the screen, 7 airbags and more.

Specs & Powertrain

Big, Brawly and Muscular. These are the words that pop into one’s mind when looking at MG U9 pickup truck. It has size working in its favour along with a dominating road presence. It measures 5,500 mm in length, 1,997 mm width (excluding ORVMs), 1,874 mm height and a 3,300 mm long wheelbase.

Approach angle is up to 29°, departure angle is 25° and the ground clearance is 220 mm. Maximum loading capacity is 870 kg and max towing capacity is 3,500 kg. Wheel sizes goes up to 20-inches and tyre width is up to 275-section. There’s independent front and rear suspension, all-four disc brakes and steering assist modes – Standard, Sport and Comfortable.

Powering the MG U9 is a 2.5L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine that is capable of generating up to 215 bhp of peak power and 520 Nm of peak torque, mated to a ZF-sourced 8-speed torque converter. Depending on the variants, MG U9 gets up to three locking differentials and a proper transfer case by BorgWarner.

