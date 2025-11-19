MG Windsor Becomes Fastest EV To Record 50k Sales – In Under 400 Days

JSW MG Motor India has announced that the MG Windsor has surpassed the 50,000-unit sales milestone, achieving this feat in just over 400 days since production began in October 2024. This makes the Windsor the fastest four-wheeler EV in India to reach 50,000 sales, underscoring its strong customer acceptance and rapid nationwide adoption.

What makes this milestone particularly impressive is that the month-wise retail data from November 2024 to October 2025 totals 45,653 units. The remaining 4,300+ units required to hit the 50,000 mark were achieved in just the first 19 days of November 2025, reflecting the Windsor’s consistently high demand and strong daily run rate.

A Rapidly Rising EV Favourite

The MG Windsor has been averaging 3,800+ units per month over the past year, often crossing the 4,000 mark in recent months. Demand has come not only from metro cities but also from Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, signalling India’s readiness to adopt practical, modern EVs.

At the announcement, Anurag Mehrotra, MD, JSW MG Motor India, said: “When we launched the Windsor EV, our mission was simple yet ambitious: to offer a mobility solution that is practical, stylish, and value-driven—while accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The Windsor EV’s rapid success, achieving 50,000 sales in record time, marks a landmark moment in India’s EV journey and demonstrates that customers are embracing this transition with enthusiasm. This milestone energizes us to deepen our commitment to New Energy Vehicles. Our vision is to deliver exciting experiences every time, and we will continue raising this benchmark as we shape the future of mobility in India.”

Windsor Inspire Edition Adds to the Momentum

Earlier this month, MG introduced the Windsor Inspire Edition, unveiled by Shri Nitin Gadkari, celebrating the Windsor’s 40,000-unit milestone and further boosting interest in the model. The MG Windsor, India’s first Intelligent CUV, has carved a niche for itself by offering:

– 100 kW (136 PS) power & 200 Nm torque

– Massive 15.6-inch GRANDVIEW touchscreen

– Reclinable ‘Aero Lounge’ seats (135°)

– BaaS pricing starting at Rs 9.99 lakh + Rs 3.9/km

– Sedan-like comfort + SUV-like versatility

Its unique design, spacious cabin, and premium features have helped it connect with families, first-time EV buyers, and urban professionals alike.