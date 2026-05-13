MG Windsor Commute EV For Taxi Based On Windsor EV – Walkaround

MG Windsor is India’s top selling EV in FY2026, with 46,720 units sold and a market share of 21.2%

With its accessible pricing and comprehensive range of features, MG Windsor EV has emerged a bestseller in India. MG recently launched a new ‘Commute’ variant, which is targeted at taxi and fleet operators. It is based on the base Excite variant of Windsor EV. With its focus on accessibility, Windsor Commute EV is available at a starting price of just Rs 13.49 lakh. A walkaround video explains all the important details of Windsor Commute EV. Let’s check it out.

Windsor Commute EV – Exterior features

Although positioned as the most affordable Windsor EV variant, the Commute has a premium exterior profile. Key features include LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and chrome accents. Side profile has manual flush door handles and ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. The only thing that could have been improved is the steel wheels without covers.

Even a black finish for the wheels would have worked much better. Windsor EV has an elegant design, which is why steel wheels without covers seem a bit odd. It is possible that this could be improved in future iterations. At the rear, the overall profile is largely the same as the top model. However, there are some missing features such as connected taillamps.

Other key features include ‘COMMUTE’ badging, silver trim on the boot lid and four rear parking sensors. Windsor Commute EV prioritizes boot space and does not get any spare tyre. Instead, this model comes with a tyre puncture repair kit. An LED light has been provided in the boot. Rear seats come in 60:40 split configuration.

Interior, equipment

Inside, MG Windsor Commute EV has a 7-inch LCD instrument screen. It does not get any infotainment system. However, basic features such as Bluetooth, FM and USB are available. Other key highlights include cruise control, manual AC, power windows, tilt and telescopic steering wheel and manually adjustable ORVMs. There are Type-A and Type-C USB ports at the front, whereas the rear has one Type-C USB port.

MG Windsor is known for its spacious interiors, which is accessible with the Commute variant as well. Rear seats have a reclining function, quite useful for longer journeys. Safety kit is pretty robust, although only two airbags are present instead of the standard six. Other safety features include hill hold assist, all-4 disc brakes, three-point seatbelts and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Performance, range

Based on the entry-level Excite variant, the MG Windsor Commute EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack. The Excite variant has an ARAI-certified range of 332 km. Both AC and DC fast charging options are available. In a home environment when using a 7.4 kW AC charger, it takes around 7 hours to achieve 10% to 100% charge. With a 45 kW DC charger, 20% to 80% charge can be achieved in around 45 minutes.

MG Windsor Commute EV is available at a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh. On-road price works out at around Rs 13.93 lakh, which includes TCS, FasTAG and Essential Kit. BaaS option is also available with the Windsor Commute EV, which further reduces the upfront cost.

























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