MG Windsor EV Beats Tata Nexon EV – Becomes No 1 Electric Car Of India

MG Motor sold a total of 3,116 units of the Windsor EV in October 2024, accounting for 30% of total passenger EVs sold in the same month

MG Windsor EV, the very latest of entrants into the company lineup and into the electric vehicle segment in the country, has emerged the most victorious. This new electric vehicle was launched in September 2024. In Oct 2024, it has become the best-selling electric car in the country with 3,116 unit sales. MG Windsor has replaced Tata Nexon EV as the No 1 selling electric car in the country.

MG Windsor EV Sales Oct 2024

MG Motor India posted 37.92% YoY growth to a total of 7,045 units. Of these, new Windsor accounted for 3,116 units in its first month of launch. MG Motor also sells the Astor, Hector, Gloster, ZS EV and Comet EV in the country. This was the highest monthly sales registered by MG Motor India.

Indian Olympic Medalists 2024 Felicitated with MG Windsor EVs pic.twitter.com/jYXU2cZL3p — RushLane (@rushlane) November 15, 2024

What is it that has instantly made the new MG Windsor such a success in its segment? It has displaced the Tata Nexon EV, which till date was the best-selling electric car in India. The Windsor EV even overtook the Comet and ZS from its own stables. The Windsor EV saw an exceptional response right from its first day of booking windows being opened on 3rd October 2024. Within 24 hours, the Windsor had amassed 15,176 bookings making it the first passenger electric vehicle to achieve this target in the Indian market.

MG Windsor EV Deliveries

MG Windsor is presented in three variants of Excite, Essence, and Exclusive. Its pricing under BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) is from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh, with Rs 3.5 per km. As a whole, the Windsor EV comes in at a starting price of Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Motor has been making record deliveries, with over 100 Windsor EVs getting delivered in a day at select dealership.

MG Windsor is available in four exterior colour options of Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green. It is based on the Wuling Cloud EV and shares some of its features. These include all LED lights, LED DRLs, a slim connecting light bar and also a connected light bar at the rear. It rides on 18 inch alloy wheels and shows off a massive front bumper.

The interiors of the new MG Windsor EV also sees class leading features. These include a large 15.6 inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8.8 inch digital instrument cluster and a leather wrapped steering wheel in a two spoke design. A large glass roof, 256 multi light LED ambient lighting, 9 speaker Infinity sound system, aero-lounge rear seats with 135 degree recline facility and adjustable front seats are among its interior highlights.

Top Safety Features

What makes the MG Windsor even more attractive to buyers in the country is its host of safety equipment. In terms of safety, it gets a 360-degree camera, surround view camera, 6 airbags, electronic parking brake, auto hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS) and electronic stability control.

MG Windsor EV is presented with an IP67 rated 38 kWh lithium ion phosphate battery pack. This allows for a 332 km range and gets synced to a permanent magnet synchronous motor that offers 134 hp power and 220 Nm torque. Charging via a DC charger takes upto 55 minutes. The MG Windsor competes with the Tata Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and the Mahindra XUV400 in its segment.