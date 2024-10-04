MG Windsor EV Booking Day 1 – Lineup from Pune to Lonavala—how many cars?

MG Windsor EV booking – Price Tags in Perspective: What’s the Cost of Going Electric?

In a first, an EV enjoys significant attention, marking an essential development in India’s electric vehicle landscape. First-day bookings reached 15,176 units, indicating enthusiastic consumer interest. your MG Windsor EV booking interest requires an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Deliveries are set to commence on October 12, 2024. The brilliant initial response to MG Windsor EV aligning with the manufacturer’s shift towards electric mobility in the automotive market.

Pricing plans reveal a starting price (BAAS) of INR 9.99 lakh, with an additional INR 3.5 per kilometre. The outright purchase (includes battery) price for the vehicle is INR 13,49,800 (ex-showroom), positioning it competitively in the CUV segment. This pricing strategy reflects MG’s commitment to making electric vehicles accessible to a wider range of buyers.

Range Anxiety? MG Windsor EV Aims to Address It

MG Windsor EV features a 38 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, certified to IP67 standards. With a power output of 100 kW (136 ps) and a torque rating of 200 Nm, the vehicle offers decent performance. You can switch between four distinct driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. Allowing drivers to select the mode that suits their preferences/needs.

ARAI-certified range stands at 332 km, catering to urban commuting needs and enhancing the vehicle’s appeal among customers. This range makes the MG Windsor EV a viable option for those transitioning to electric mobility. Variants available include Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, providing options for diverse customer preferences.

Free Charging for a Year

Several industry-first initiatives accompany the launch. Notably, the MG Windsor EV offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner. This warranty serves to reassure customers about battery longevity and reliability. Furthermore, owners benefit from one year of free charging at public charging stations through the eHUB by MG app, enhancing convenience.

The buyback policy adds another layer of attractiveness to the offering. Customers can expect a 60 percent buyback after three years or 45,000 km, encouraging confidence in vehicle ownership. These initiatives signify MG’s proactive approach to fostering customer engagement in the evolving electric vehicle market.

MG e-Shield Package,Roadside Assistance

Manufacturer convenience includes the MG e-Shield package, which comprises a three-year unlimited kilometre warranty on the vehicle. This package further strengthens the appeal of the MG Windsor EV by ensuring reliability and peace of mind for buyers. Roadside assistance (RSA) coverage for three years and three labour-free services enhance customer support and ownership experience.

MG Windsor EV launch reflects a broader market trend toward electric vehicles in India. Growing consumer awareness and interest in electric mobility form the basis of this shift. The Indian automotive segment increasingly recognises the importance of sustainable solutions, aligning with efforts to reduce carbon footprints.

A Lasting Impact? The Future of MG Windsor EV in India

As demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, the MG Windsor EV positions itself strategically within the market. Its emphasis on features such as battery warranties and competitive pricing resonates with consumers considering electric options. Demand denoted through first day MG Windsor EV booking trends signals a notable shift in preferences, with customers seeking reliable, efficient, and new age transportation solutions for personal use.

As a product, MG Windsor EV exemplifies a commitment to customer satisfaction and market adaptability. By addressing key concerns such as battery reliability and charging convenience, MG presents a strong case. And is keeping pace with evolving consumer expectations. As deliveries approach, anticipation surrounding the MG Windsor EV remains high, poised to make a lasting impact on the Indian electric vehicle landscape.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful to our customers who have embraced the MG Windsor wholeheartedly and enabled it to reach the milestone of 15,176 bookings in just one day. This achievement solidifies the MG Windsor’s position as a progressive force in India’s electric vehicle market. As the first EV to reach this benchmark, the MG Windsor’s popularity underscores the increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and rider-friendly transportation choices among Indian car buyers. We are delighted to contribute to this evolution, and remain committed to delivering innovative, intelligent, and eco-friendly mobility solutions.”