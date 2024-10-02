MG Windsor EV Bookings Open 3rd Oct – BaaS Prices Rs 10 L to Rs 12 L

Customers can access various benefits with Windsor EV such as lifetime battery warranty, free 1-year charging and 60% assured buyback

In a short span of time, MG Motor has emerged as the second best selling electric car manufacturer in India. The company has a market share of over 21% and currently trails only Tata Motors in the EV space. To strengthen its presence in the electric segment, MG Motor recently launched the MG Windsor EV.

MG Windsor EV bookings open tomorrow

Official bookings for MG Windsor EV will commence from tomorrow, 3rd October, 7:30 AM, for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Customers can place their bookings online on MG Motor India website or visit their nearest MG dealership. Deliveries of Windsor EV will commence from 12th October, 2024 onwards. MG has timed the deliveries to coincide with the auspicious festive season.

With the addition of Windsor EV, MG Motor now has a total of three EVs on offer in India. Windsor EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV. The latter is sold across select Asian markets such as Thailand and Indonesia. For the Indian market, MG Windsor EV has been positioned as India’s first intelligent CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle). MG Windsor EV combines the elegance of a sedan with the roominess of an SUV.

Production of Windsor EV has already commenced at MG Motor’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. MG Motor had acquired this plant from General Motors India in 2017. After the acquisition, MG Motor invested over Rs 2,000 crore to carry out a major upgrade of the 178-acre facility. As of now, MG Motor’s state-of-the-art Halol plant has a production capacity of more than 1,00,00 vehicles per annum.

MG Windsor EV purchase options – Standard / BaaS

While MG Windsor EV is a well-equipped model, MG Motor has made the deal even more tempting with its industry-first initiatives. One of the key components is the unique BaaS program (Battery as a Service), which significantly reduces the upfront purchase cost. Customers choosing the BaaS purchase option can access the Windsor EV at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh.

This is for the base Excite variant. The Windsor EV Exclusive and Essence variants are available at Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh with the BaaS program. Customers choosing the BaaS program will have to pay an additional Rs 3.50 per km as battery rental cost.

For folks who prefer the conventional outright purchase option, the Windsor EV is available at a starting price of Rs 13,49,800. The Exclusive and Essence variants will cost Rs 14,49,800 and Rs 15,49,800, respectively. Other industry-first initiatives include a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner.

This completely eliminates the worries that people have about battery performance and replacement. Eearly buyers of Windsor EV will also be eligible for full 1-year free charging at MG’s public charging stations. In addition, MG is also offering assured 60% buyback after 3 years / 45,000 kms with the Windsor EV.