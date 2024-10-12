MG Windsor EV Deliveries Start – New TVC Launched

The 38 kWh battery on MG Windsor EV promises 332 km of range and supports 45 kW DC charging enabling 10-80% SOC in 55 minutes

With the launched of their Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor India has had a rather successful strategy to turn the tides around. Windsor EV has received excellent reception and it clocked over 15K bookings on the first day. The company has now commenced deliveries of MG Windsor to customers during the auspicious festive season.

MG Windsor EV Deliveries Start

The company has successfully cracked the code and introduced a whole new pricing strategy to accelerate faster adoption of EVs. Called BaaS (Battery as a Service), MG is offering battery rental schemes enabling extremely competitive Ex-sh prices. Soon, BaaS program was extended to incorporate Comet and ZS EV as well.

With BaaS as a potent weapon in their arsenal, JSW MG Motor India has successfully launched Windsor EV and has commenced deliveries of the same. At the same time, MG has launched “Live Business Class” campaign and released a TVC highlighting Windsor EV as the most comfortable vehicle in its segment.

Windsor EV is a 4.3m long electric vehicle that starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) with BaaS. The company is further sweetening the deal by offering one year free charging for Windsor EV buyers. Included in the package are comprehensive warranty and buyback plans that will appeal to prospective buyers.

Without BaaS, MG Windsor EV prices are still attractive as it starts from Rs 13.5 lakh (Ex-sh). For the price, MG Windsor EV packs quite a lot of features and equipment along with offering unmatched comfort. Notable exterior features include pop-out flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting among others.

On the inside, we get an expansive space with a lot of room for both front seat and rear seat occupants. There is a comprehensive package of features to cater to tech-savvy buyers and exceptional quality of materials used along with excellent fit and finish. The 38 kWh battery promises up to 332 km of range from a single charge.

New TVC

The company has released a new TVC aligning MG Windsor EV ownership with Business Class travel where luxury and comfort is concerned. Thus associating Windsor EV with premium and elegant mobility solutions that target demographic will appreciate.

The TVC shows a family consisting of a father, a mother and a child traveling in both a business class jet 33,000 feet above and draws similarities of that experience to the comfort and luxury offered by MG Windsor EV. Highlighting features like a panoramic glass roof, 135-degree reclinable Aero-lounge seats, ambient lighting and the 15.6-inch infotainment screen, among others.