MG Windsor EV First Drive Review – They’ve Cracked The Code!

India-spec MG Windsor EV comes equipped with a sole 38 kWh battery pack promising an ARAI certified 332 km range on a single charge

JSW MG Motor have gotten themselves deeper into the electric vehicle pond. The company just launched their third electric car in India in the form of Windsor EV. JSW MG Motor has devised an innovative BaaS (Battery as a Service) Program allowing exceptionally affordable pricing for what is being offered. With BaaS, Windsor EV starts from a jaw-dropping Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) with Rs 3.5 rental to be paid for every kilometre clocked.

Even without BaaS, the pricing is out of this world, starting at Rs 13.5 lakh (Ex-sh). With precious lessons learned from selling ZS EV and Comet EV in India, has MG Motor finally cracked the code to make EVs more mainstream in India? Is Windsor EV the flagbearer to this new revolution? Here’s what we think about MG Windsor EV after driving it around Delhi NCR as part of a national media drive hosted by JSW MG Motor.

MG Windsor EV First Drive Review

Currently, 35% of MG’s sales are from electric cars. The company is confident that the future of mobility is electric. To fortify its EV portfolio, MG launched its 3rd and most interesting electric offering in India, Windsor EV. Among the sea of compact SUVs in the 4.3m length segment, MG calls their new offering, a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle). Windsor EV’s design is a breath of fresh air.

It has the general appeal of a large hatchback with crossover elements. However, it looks much larger than other 4.3m SUVs in the same size bracket. Windsor EV claims to combine luxury of a sedan with versatility of an SUV. After driving it in Gurgaon and Delhi NCR region, we can confidently say MG is successful in meeting that objective.

Starting with design, MG Windsor sports clean lines and an overall curvy and swoopy appeal for aerodynamic efficiency. Front fascia gets a small bonnet, Starstreak connected LED DRLs, an illuminated MG logo, and LED projector headlights, among other highlights. Lower bumper features a large air dam with a mesh-like pattern and a chrome-finished faux skid plate. While there is a place for a radar module for ADAS, this feature isn’t available on India-spec model.

From the side, Windsor EV has a sleek and aerodynamic shape. MG calls it Aeroglide design. Helping the overall aerodynamic performance, Windsor gets flush door handles. Good thing about these door handles is that they pop out automatically, making it a one-step procedure to open the door. Large 18-inch alloys are aerodynamic in shape too and they get Blue highlights to show its eco credentials.

Main highlight at the side is its expansive window area, thanks to a best-in-class wheelbase of 2700mm. Charging port is positioned at the left front quarter panel, which could have been at the front, below an illuminated logo. From the rear, design remains minimal. To be honest, rear design is not Windsor EV’s forte. Highlight elements here are Smartflow LED connected tail lights, a glass antenna along with MG logo and Windsor badging.

MG hasn’t shied away from giving their best. Windsor EV has some of the best paint finishes you can find in 4.3 m-sized vehicles. Speaking of, there are 4 colours on offer – Turquoise Green, Starburst Black, Pearl White and City Beige. MG had provided Rushlane with Turquoise Green shade and it also had quite a log of accessories attached to it as well. Prominent among them are side moulding, wheel arch cladding, and the garnish on the headlights, tail lights, corner protectors and roof rails.

Best-in-class Interiors

That’s a bold statement to start with, but is true nonetheless. MG Windsor EV greets you with a spacious and futuristic cabin designed for both comfort and technology. Not just that, it also sports high-quality materials and an impressive fit and finish. The all-black interior is complemented by a faux wood finish and soft-touch plastics on the dashboard. Adding to the premium interiors are these Royal Gold highlights.

The largest-in-segment 15.6-inch Grandview touch infotainment display takes centre stage and it gets 5 customizable themes. Many of the car’s core functions are integrated into this display, which we wished was not the case. More on it later. Below this display, there are physical climate controls, which seem to be India-specific. The stylish 2-spoke steering wheel is upholstered in premium black leatherette and gets both tilt and telescopic adjustments.

Both front seats are ventilated, while only the driver seat has a 6-way power adjustment. There is a centre armrest with a large storage area. Because the gear selector is in the steering column, the centre console is riddled with storage compartments. There is a wireless charger as well. Under this is another storage area where you can find some charging ports. Both driver and front passenger sunblinds come with vanity mirrors as well as LED lights. Cruise control, 9 speaker audio system by Infinity and 1st in segment 256 colour ambient light are note-worthy features.

Establishing a tech-savvy approach, Windsor EV gets i-SMART telematics system, offering over 80 connected features and voice commands in 6 languages (add supers of languages – Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujrati, English, Hindi). And to top it off, you can also control key car functions remotely with its Home-to-Car functionality. Because the car has all four one-touch up/down windows, MG has also integrated it into the lock button on its key. When locked, all windows go up. Also, the car locks and unlocks with key proximity and flush door handles pop out to welcome you.

Rear seat passengers are pampered with best-in-class legroom with adequate headroom. Further adding to space and comfort are flat floor, centre armrest and rear AC vents. One of the standout features of Windsor EV is the first-in-segment Aero Lounge seats with an insane 135-degree recline, providing a Business-Class experience. The cushioning offered on all seats is really nice. Under thigh support is slightly lacking for tall passengers, but these seats might very well be the best in any 4.3m size vehicle sold in India.

One can’t miss the Infinity View glass roof, flooding the interior with natural light and giving this cabin an open, airy ambience. The flip side of this glass roof is that on a hot day, the cabin will take longer to cool. It gets a sun blind that can be granularly adjusted from the infotainment screen. Speaking of, some of the core vehicle controls like opening/closing of sunroof shade, settings for headlight, audio, regen, trip computer, ventilated seats, etc are via this touchscreen.

So, if this touchscreen stops responding, users are deprived of these functions. During our drive, this touchscreen froze for a brief period. But started working on its own after some time.

Boot space is best in class at 604 litres. For added boot space you can fold rear seats, which come with 60-40 split. Under the boot, is where you will find a charging cable and tyre inflator. In our testing, we managed to fit a lot of luggage and Windsor EV took everything like a champ. One has to be mindful of the 135-degree recline as it hampers some of the boot’s luggage-carrying capacity.

Performance and Dynamics

MG Windsor EV comes equipped with a sole 38 kWh battery pack, powering a single electric motor with 136 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque, powering the front wheels. MG claims an ARAI-certified range of 332 km on a single charge. Charging can be done from both AC and DC power. Windsor EV takes 13.8h to charge from 0-100% SOC from a 3.4 kW AC charger and 6.4h with a 7.4 kW AC charger. The charging time is significantly reduced to 55m for 0-80% SOC if you can find a 50 kW DC charger.

Driving Windsor EV around Delhi NCR, we were quite impressed with the car’s overall performance. There are 4 driving modes on MG Windsor EV – Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sports. Each mode has an impact on the total range indicated on the trip computer. While Eco+ mode feels very dull, all the performance of Windsor EV can be exploited in Sports Mode. The difference between modes is easily visible too.

We reset the trip computer for the duration of our testing. In our testing, the range we eked out of Windsor EV was less than 331 km. We received the car from MG Motor with 100% SOC and 716 km on odometer with a projected range of 319 km displayed on the instrument cluster in Normal mode. At the end of our testing, we clocked 130 km on the trip computer with 35% charge left in the battery.

We used 65% of the battery to drive 130 km in regular driving conditions including driving in the city and on the expressway. At this point, the estimated range indicated by the car was 110 km, in Normal mode, which is a little optimistic. So, Windsor EV used 24.7 kWh of energy (65% of 38 kWh battery) to drive 130 km in Normal mode. We had set regen in the mid-setting for a decent balance between coasting and energy recuperation.

Calculating mileage (efficiency) of Windsor EV, we got 5.26 km/kWh. Multiplying it with the car’s total battery capacity (38 kWh), we got 200 km of range in realistic conditions when the car is mostly driven in Normal mode and occasionally Eco+ and Sports modes. The AC was on for normal temperatures. If driven entirely in the city at moderate speeds, we would reckon MG Windsor will yield around 7 km/kWh of mileage. Say, 250-270 km on a single charge. Not bad at all.

Windsor EV’s dynamics are very sorted. Car handles decently well for its size and is neutral across varied speeds. We didn’t face any unexpected steering characteristics from the car and our overall experience stayed positive throughout the testing span of 130 km. Directional changes do not require a lot of steering effort and the car’s suspension ensures stable movements across varied conditions. Disc brakes at all four corners ensured a sure-footed feeling. Because of regen, there is a slight vagueness at the beginning of the brake pedal travel. But actual braking power is there and is par for the segment.

Speaking of suspension, we felt that it was slightly on the firmer side. That explains Windsor’s positive dynamics. However, the car doesn’t feel very robust on Indian roads. Bad patches, speed breakers and even rumble strips filter through the suspension and induce vertical movement in the cabin. This effect is not sports-car-like, but the suspension could have better absorption.

During the presentation of MG Windsor EV, there was a band performing beside the car I was seated in. And I only realised how loud the band actually was after I opened the door. Windsor EV does an excellent job in isolating outside noises and even when driving, there was very little wind noise, tyre noise and other ambient sounds entering the cabin. Definitely exceeds the isolation seen in 4.3m to 4.5m long vehicles sold in India.

Talking about safety, MG Windsor gets 6 airbags as standard. To further enhance safety, the Windsor EV includes advanced features like ABS, ESP, Hill-start Assist and Hill Descent Control. You also get 360-degree surround view cameras and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror. Unlike globally sold Wuling Cloud EV, India-spec MG Windsor EV doesn’t get ADAS. At least, not yet.

Conclusion

Considering Windsor EV’s features, performance, comfort and attractive pricing, it presents a solid value proposition for anyone looking to make the shift to electric mobility in India. Thanks to BaaS (Battery as a Service) Program, MG has made electric vehicles affordable for general consensus. A strategy that other EV manufacturers might consider to keep up with MG’s aggressive pricing strategies.

For added peace of mind, MG is offering an unlimited kilometre warranty and buyback plans. Even the public charging stations via MG eHUB are free of cost for Windsor EV buyers for the 1st year. Except for the infotainment screen freezing and depriving us of a few core vehicle functions, we think there are very few negatives with MG Windsor EV. Sure, we would have also liked ADAS suite and the larger 50.6 kWh battery option, allowing for a claimed 460 km of range.

When we bring price of Windsor EV (with and without BaaS) into the equation, most of the negatives fade away. We liked how unique it looks and we loved the interiors and its expansive space. An electric vehicle or BaaS does not fit into my unpredictable driving needs. That said, for majority of electric car buyers who primarily drive in the city, JSW MG’s electric portfolio with BaaS makes more sense than what rival brands are offering.

After learning about the Indian EV market with ZS EV and Comet EV, we can confidently say JSW MG Motor India has finally cracked the code to set itself apart in this segment, primarily dominated by Tata Motors.