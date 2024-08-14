MG Windsor EV India Debut Date September 11th – What To Expect?

When launched, MG Windsor EV will have a unique crossover hatchback design language with a lot of importance given on comfort and premiumness

Banking on their past success with EVs in India, MG Motor is poised to take the game further. The company is launching their third EV soon and it will be a unique Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) for the Indian market. MG Motor has just announced the debut date for this upcoming CUV which is set to happen on September 11th.

MG Windsor EV Debut Date

Marketed as a CUV, MG is launching their third electric car in Indian market. Initially there were speculations of it being called Excelor EV, but MG Motor confirmed the name of their upcoming CUV to be Windsor EV. Which is named after a British aircraft, like most other MG car naming strategy in India.

MG Windsor EV will be a rebadged version of Wuling Cloud EV, which has been on sale in a few nations outside India. Where design is concerned, MG is standing out by offering a crossover hatchback style vehicle in a sea of SUV-style offerings. So, it stands out from the competition.

Speaking of competition, Windsor EV from MG Motor will rival the C-segment electric offerings (around 4.3m in length). Some of these include Mahindra XUV400 and just launched Tata Curvv EV along with upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

MG Windsor EV measures 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,652 mm in height. It packs a 2,700 mm long wheelbase too. It has a quirky design with a lot of glass area. This will ensure a roomier and airy experience for passengers. Exterior design highlights include flush door handles, LED lighting all around, 18-inch alloys and others.

What to expect?

On the inside, we can get a 15.6-inch infotainment screen and a 8.8-inch instrument screen, electronic parking brake, auto climate control, soft touch plastics, bubble-style Italian leatherette seats, 135-degree reclining rear bench, electrically operated front seats, up to 1,707L boot space, 256 colour ambient lighting, and a lot more.

Where safety is concerned, MG Windsor EV will get 4 airbags, auto hold function in electronic parking brake, pedestrian sound warning, TPMS, robust ADAS suite including adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera, parking sensors and others.

Powertrains-wise, we should expect a battery pack around 50 kWh in capacity and a claimed range of around 500 km on a single charge. Internationally, Wuling Cloud EV comes with a 134 bhp and 200 Nm electric motor driving the front wheels and we might get something similar.